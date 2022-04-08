Commissioners, planning commission to hold meeting on zoning regs for solar fields

YORK – The York County Commissioners and the York County Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m., at the Ag Event Center at the York County Fairgrounds to discuss zoning regulations as they pertain to solar fields.

As explained by York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, during the county board’s regular meeting this week, “This will be about the whole county, not just the Hays Precinct.”

The Hays Precinct was mentioned because this is the location of a proposed 5,000-acre solar field project.

“The public will be welcome but this will not be a public hearing,” Obermier said. “There will be public hearings on this matter, in the future, and during those future hearings, the public can comment on the issues. This particular meeting, on April 12, will be a conversation between the two boards, to talk about how we move forward as projects like this come before us.

“We, the county commissioners and the planning commission members, need to get together to start this conversation,” Obermier said Thursday. “We will need to look at things like set-backs, screenage, bonding, etc., as we have no references to solar fields in our zoning regulations right now. Other counties are starting to formulate or just recently created these types of specific regulations, and we will need to write our own as well.”

