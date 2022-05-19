Commissioners open bids for bridge by Sacks Lake

YORK – A million-dollar bridge will soon be going in on Road O, between Road M550 and Road M450, near Sacks Lake in York County.

The York County Commissioners took bids for the project this week.

This bridge is included in the county’s one-year road program and is part of the bonding effort undertaken by the county in order to get more bridges replaced and fixed in a timely manner.

The bridge that is being replaced is an original to the county – in other words, it’s very old.

The commissioners received four bids – from Herbst Construction in Iowa, Simon Contractors in North Platte, Midwest Infrastructure in Lincoln and JJK Construction in Ceresco.

Herbst bid an overall cost of $1,113,406 with a start date in November and a completion date in March of 2023.

Simon bid an overall cost of $1,133,800 with a start date in June and a completion date in October.

Midwest bid an overall cost of $1,039,572.92 with a start date in January of 2023 and a completion date in May of 2023.

And JJK bid an overall cost of $1,208,572.54 with a start date in November and a completion date in March of 2023.

York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said he had no issues with any of the companies’ start/finish timelines.

He and Tim Farmer from Speece Lewis reviewed the bids after they were opened and came back with a recommendation.

“Midwest was the low bid, we’ve done work with them before and they are more than capable,” Farmer said.

“Knowing the good job they did with two of our other bridges and the fact they are the low bid, I’d recommend Midwest’s bid,” Keim said.

“Do we know the age of this bridge?” asked Commissioner Randy Obermier, noting he’d heard people comment they felt this bridge had been rebuilt before.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin looked up the history of the bridge, saying it was actually built in 1937, “so yes, it’s an original.”

Keim said the bridge has been repaired several times in recent years, with holes recurring despite the repair work.

It was also noted that engineer’s estimates were that this bridge would likely cost $1,086,000 to replace – so the Midwest bid came in under estimate.

The commissioners voted in favor of approving the Midwest bid.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.