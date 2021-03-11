Commissioners note state will soon start working on Highway 34

The project will stretch 9.82 miles.

While this is not a county project, the commissioners and Keim said they still need to be concerned with the condition of the county roads along Highway 34 as they will likely be more heavily used as detours while the Highway 34 construction work is underway. .

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has outlined detour routes on the Henderson Spur and the Highway 81 bypass, in order to take motorists to Interstate 80 instead of Highway 34.

“But we all know a lot of motorists will want to take shorter routes and the county roads are going to be used more, while this construction is underway,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.

Back to the topic of county roads, Keim said the good weather has been welcome, in order for crews to be getting work done.

It was also acknowledged that the county roads, this spring, so far, are in much better shape after the winter than they had been in the past few years.

And it was noted that the county crews have been stockpiling gravel for use this year.

