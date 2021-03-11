Commissioners note state will soon start working on Highway 34

YORK – There is a lot of bridge and road work underway in York County right now, as was discussed by the York County Commissioners and York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim this week.
Keim reported to the commissioners that the replacement of a bridge on Road E has begun – two months earlier than originally planned.
“They came in, took out the old one, that is rolling forward now,” Keim said.
“On Road U, with that bridge, the girders are in Columbus now and hopefully by the end of the week they can start putting those in,” he explained further.
“Crews are taking out the bridge, now, on Road 10 between Road T and U, so things are moving along,” Keim added.
These bridge projects are being financed through a bond issue recently approved by the county board. For many years, county boards have been using bonding as the financial method of paying for bridge replacement work and road surface projects.
At their next meeting, the county board will be opening bids for asphalt work.
It was noted the state resurfacing project on Highway 34, from the Highway 81 bypass to the Henderson Spur, will be starting soon.
It is expected that the work will begin in mid-April.
The project will stretch 9.82 miles.
While this is not a county project, the commissioners and Keim said they still need to be concerned with the condition of the county roads along Highway 34 as they will likely be more heavily used as detours while the Highway 34 construction work is underway. .
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has outlined detour routes on the Henderson Spur and the Highway 81 bypass, in order to take motorists to Interstate 80 instead of Highway 34.
“But we all know a lot of motorists will want to take shorter routes and the county roads are going to be used more, while this construction is underway,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
Back to the topic of county roads, Keim said the good weather has been welcome, in order for crews to be getting work done.
It was also acknowledged that the county roads, this spring, so far, are in much better shape after the winter than they had been in the past few years.
And it was noted that the county crews have been stockpiling gravel for use this year.