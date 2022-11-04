Commissioners look at future of East Fourth Street

YORK – The York County Commissioners are narrowing down options for the future of a strange strip of road that has been treated like a county road for many years, while it technically has not been.

This small length of road is East Fourth Street, between Maine Avenue in York and Road N. It’s never technically been a county road, it lies in the wrong place that doesn’t match section lines like other county roads do; yet, for many years, the county has maintained it.

When it was brought to the county board’s attention that the road has issues as far as ownership and work that has to be done on it, they started looking into the matter.

There have been discussions about closing the road east of where residential properties lie, keeping access for farmers and for the city which has a municipal well in that vicinity, recreating the entire mile and making it a county road, and maybe even moving it because its location is off.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said this week he asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz to take the lead in looking at the matter.

“We talked with Harvey (York County Highway Superintendent Keim) about what can be done there. We looked at what we can do legally and we talked with the city. We came down to a few options. Harvey came up with numbers for the options – some are fairly pricey and others aren’t,” Commissioner Grotz said. “Fourth Street was not placed in a typical location where a county road would be platted, but it’s been there a number of years and has been maintained by the county. We talked about keeping access to the properties and closing the rest. Harvey gave an option we might want to entertain – we could get together with the different property owners in order to have necessary right-of-ways and it could still be a public road. We would do the minimal work to maintain it and make sure it is passable at all times. I think we could do this in a reasonable way and not break the bank. It would take a culvert and some drainage work, would cost about $45,000.”

“There wouldn’t need to be a lot of land acquisition,” Obermier said, “maybe a half-acre on each end.”

One of the options, which would cost about $55,000 would entail a little extra work and the ability to keep the entire stretch of road, from Maine to Road N, open and usable for the public.

“In my book, for an extra $10,000, we could keep the road open, which I think would be the best option,” Grotz said, versus the option of closing from the residence to the east side at its intersection with Road N.

“I agree,” Obermier said, “especially for farmers bring in ag equipment – this way they could bring their equipment in from the east rather than have to come down Maine Avenue.”

The matter will continue to be looked at with a resolution expected in a near-future agenda.