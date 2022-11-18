Commissioners likely to open budget to add part-time employee for juvenile diversion

YORK – If the county is awarded a Crime Commission grant, they commissioners will likely be opening up the 2022-23 budget to add a part-time position for juvenile diversion.

While this will not increase the county’s tax asking in the least, they will still have to alter the budget in order to receive and expend the grant money that might come the county’s way.

Tristan Perry, the county’s juvenile diversion director, and Chris Johnson, deputy York County attorney, met with the commissioners this week to discuss the possible position if the money was to be awarded.

Perry said the Crime Commission grant would be for $17,000 – if awarded – to be paid to an individual for working in the juvenile diversion department 25 hours a week.

Assuming the grant would be awarded quickly, upon application, the position could start in January and the grant would provide the wages through June. At that point, Perry said he was hoping to have more funds secured to keep paying that person in that capacity – through an extension of the same grant or funds from another similar source.

He said the part-time staff member would be working in the truancy program and with the juvenile support side of their duties.

“This grant would provide the money for that time period but I also foresee it continuing after that,” Perry said.

“This was not budgeted so the budget will have to be opened to do this,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “It will have to be added, in order for us to receive and expend the funds for this. That’s the only hitch.”

The board members noted this is not changing the tax asking but rather the county would be a pass-through for grant funds to assist the juvenile diversion program.

Johnson said this Crime Commission grant could be considered “bonus money” and it is awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The commissioners will revisit the issue at their next meeting, with the intent to take action.