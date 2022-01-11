Commissioners hold reorganizational meeting

YORK – Tuesday morning, the York County Commissioners met for the first time in 2022, beginning with the task of choosing a chairman and vice-chairman for the year.
For the past two years, Commissioner Randy Obermier has served as chairman and Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin has served as vice-chairman.
On Tuesday morning, Commissioner Daniel Grotz nominated Obermier to serve as chairman again, in 2022. Commissioner Jack Sikes seconded the motion and all voted in favor, with the exception of Obermier who abstained.
Then, Commissioner Bulgrin nominated Commissioner Grotz to serve as vice-chairman in 2022. Sikes seconded that motion and all voted in favor, with the exception of Grotz who abstained.
The same chairmen were chosen for the county board of equalization as well.
Regarding their committee assignments, there might be some changes this year. Each commissioner is tasked with sitting on various committees and boards, as part of their duties.
“I asked that we discuss this as part of the agenda,” Obermier said. “If you want to change a committee assignment, you can if you want. You should serve on a committee or a board because you want to, not just because you had been assigned to it. So think about what you want to do this year and we will talk about this again at our next meeting.”
“I alearlier talked to Daniel (Commissioner Grotz) about being on the budget committee this year,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said.
Bamesberger has already indicated he would not be seeking reelection this year – and seeing how he has sat on the budget committee for many years, this would be an opportunity to have more experience in the matter, on the board, after he leaves office.
They will revisit their assignments in two weeks and determine at that time who serves in what capacities.