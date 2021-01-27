Commissioners have questions about increase in autopsies

YORK – Typically, when the county board members have discussions over claims the questions linger over the necessity of the expense, if the expense was too large and if the expense is necessary.
And typically those discussions center on equipment or vehicles that were being proposed for purchase, that type of thing.
This week, during the conversation about claims, a topic that came was a first in many decades and quite unusual.
The county board members wondered about why so many autopsies are being ordered in York County.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin started the conversation.
“In the county attorney’s fund – the amount being spent on autopsies, that is a big number,” Commissioner Bulgrin said to the others. “Where is our budget on that line item? I’m sure the county attorney’s budget in general is fine, but are we getting close to being over the budgeted amount for that line item?”
Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said that originally there was $18,000 in that budget, for that line item in particular. “We had only $8,000 left in that budget as of Dec. 31 and this last claim came in after Dec. 31, so that line item budget is nearly depleted. It appears that the county has been doing an above normal number of autopsies – as far as why, I don’t know what the answer is.”
For this past claims period, Bulgrin was referring to one claim for $150 and another for $10,179 for “coroner/autopsy costs.”
“I am with Kurt in that I have questions about this,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesbuerger. “I would like to have some sort of explanation about this, from the county attorney, at our next meeting in two weeks. We’ve already blown that budget, for that line item, and we are only half way through the fiscal/budget year.
“And I want to know, are all these autopsies necessary?” asked Bamesberger. “I just don’t know and I don’t know why we have had to have so many.”
York County Attorney John Lyons was not available at the county board meeting, due to hazardous travel conditions created by this week’s snowstorm.
The county board members agreed to ask the county attorney to come to their next meeting, to explain why there has been such an uptick in autopsies being performed.
A look at past budgets and actual expenditures showed that after an entire fiscal year, the expense for autopsies had been $16,000 one year; $23,000 another year; $18,000 another.