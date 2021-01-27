Commissioners have questions about increase in autopsies

YORK – Typically, when the county board members have discussions over claims the questions linger over the necessity of the expense, if the expense was too large and if the expense is necessary.

And typically those discussions center on equipment or vehicles that were being proposed for purchase, that type of thing.

This week, during the conversation about claims, a topic that came was a first in many decades and quite unusual.

The county board members wondered about why so many autopsies are being ordered in York County.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin started the conversation.

“In the county attorney’s fund – the amount being spent on autopsies, that is a big number,” Commissioner Bulgrin said to the others. “Where is our budget on that line item? I’m sure the county attorney’s budget in general is fine, but are we getting close to being over the budgeted amount for that line item?”

