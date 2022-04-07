Commissioners get update on proposed CO2 pipeline project

YORK – The York County Commissioners were visited this week by three representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions, who provided an update about their project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota.

Last December, the company met with the county board members, to provide introductory information on their intent, as the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York would be one of the participating plants and the pipeline would run through York County.

Carbon dioxide is a byproduct in the ethanol process and with the exception of some small capture for food grade products, the majority of the CO2 is released to the atmosphere.

This project would capture the CO2, move it through the pipeline to North Dakota where it would be injected underground and stored. The project would span over five states, including Nebraska, where six ethanol plants would be participating.

The proposed project would include 314.71 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, which would include a pipeline leg from the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York straight to the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City. A main pipeline leg would stretch from the Green Plains plant at Wood River angling northeast across the state, as well as another main leg connecting the Green Plains ethanol plant at Atkinson to the main pipeline east of Norfolk.

In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

“We just wanted to come back and given an update and answer any questions you may have,” Erik Schovanek from Summit Carbon Solutions said. “Over 50% of the corn crops in the states we are touching go to ethanol; this project would allow ethanol to compete in a low carbon world.”

Ethanol plants will benefit from the capture process because it would qualify them for tax incentives as well as allow them to charge a premium cost for their product. The Summit company then would share in the increase of revenue. As he explained, ethanol plants are paying nothing for this project – the company shares in their increased premiums for cutting their carbon emissions. The company’s investment will be $4.5 billion and no government subsidies or assistance are going to be used.

“We understand the importance of corn and ethanol in the state’s economy and this will enhance ethanol’s ability to compete,” Schovanek said.

The process they are involved with at this time involves working to file permits and survey permissions, to then conducting a variety of actual surveys.

Schovanek said the project will use all-American pipe and they will “try to do this project with all American materials, as much as we can with everything.”

They are currently working toward right-of-way acquisitions throughout the entire footprint of the project and they want to start construction of the pipeline in the first quarter of 2023. He said the construction process would be about one year in length and they hope to be in service and operational by the second/third quarter of 2024.

Commissioner Jack Sikes asked about risks to the public, should the pipeline break. Schovanek said the pipeline would be built with strong safety and integrity standards. He noted the thousands of miles of pipelines in the nation now with very rare breaches – and he noted this pipeline would be buried deeper than required with a depth of at least four feet.

“The pipe would be of highly rated steel that is very thick and would fall within the federal requirements,” Schovanek said. “CO2 is non-flammable, it won’t explode and it would quickly dissipate into the air, should there ever be a breach.”

He noted the plumes of CO2 that can be seen every day, coming from ethanol plants, with the carbon dioxide going up into the air.

With regard to a question from Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, as to why North Dakota was chosen as a storage site for the captured carbon, Schovanek said, “The reason to go to North Dakota is that the geology has been highly researched and it is viable there. A lot of money was spent on that research and we are working with many entities to get permits.”

Schovanek said thanks to the geology there, there are “thousands of years’ worth of underground storage capacity.”

He said if the geology in Nebraska was ideal for this type of project, they would do the storage here and a pipeline wouldn’t be needed. But that’s not the case.

He also noted the company will be paying “millions in taxes” in the counties through which the pipeline runs.

Obermier asked about their easement acquisition efforts and Schovanek said they “have been seeing good success in Nebraska.”

Commissioner Daniel Grotz asked if the company would ever consider using eminent domain if they couldn’t get a landowner to agree to an easement.

“We are pursuing voluntary easements, that’s our objective,” Schovanek said. “We want to seek 100% voluntary easements.”

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked about the amount of pipeline that would run through York County – it would measure about 19 miles.

And Schovanek said they would be seeking 50-foot permanent easements and 50-foot temporary easements from landowners – plus, producers would be able to farm over the underground pipeline, so the ground would not be taken out of agriculture.

“Will there be pump stations along the route?” Commissioner Bulgrin asked.

“We are planning on six pump stations along the line,” Schovanek said. “There wouldn’t be one in York County.”

“At some point, we will all need to talk about haul route agreements,” Bulgrin said.

“Yes, sir, that is correct,” Schovanek said, “and crossing permits and road use permits.”

“You started coming here very early in your project and I appreciate you coming in to take to us about all this from the beginning,” Bulgrin said. “We have another company wanting to do a project in the county and they weren’t forthcoming from the beginning and came in through the back door with no public information. The way you are going about this will help people be more receptive to your project, I think.”

There will be more public meetings on this matter, as those haul, road use and other agreements will need to be considered.

