Commissioners discuss setting protocol for rural issues

YORK – After prior conversations and the drafting of a policy regarding encroachments on the county’s right-of-way areas (namely, rural ditches), the York County Commissioners had a lengthy discussion this week about how to handle problematic situations when they occur.
Problematic situations include crops being planted beyond field boundaries through ditches to road edges; digging and trenching through right-of-way areas without permission or oversight; garbage (to include tires, appliances, furniture and more) being left in ditches; and more.
“I met with the sheriff, highway superintendent, the clerk, the county attorney, and we discussed this,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger told the county board. “We decided it would be best to put something in writing that we can release to the press for publication for our residents to read, so everyone has the same information. I’ve had very little communication (from the public) on this topic. I heard from one farmer who said we are finally getting something done. He also said that in other counties, they send out the information on these types of regulations with their tax statements each year, which he suggested could also happen here.
“We advised John (York County Attorney Lyons) to put something together as a press release,” Bamesberger continued. “We have talked about this for many years and nothing has ever been officially done. We need to move on this. I think it is just good for us to get this information out there. I don’t think we are picking on a farmer – this is just the law.”
“In the past, we have always gone back to taking a soft approach,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “We have only just warned them and that’s it. With this, we aren’t telling them anything other than what the law tells us anyway.”
“Interestingly enough, NIRMA (the county’s insurance carrier) recently had information on this very topic in their newsletter,” Lyons told the board members. “Turns out, if we don’t enforce these codes, the county is liable and if we don’t do anything, NIRMA won’t insure us (in the event of an accident, injury, etc.). For an example, for a long time, York County allowed burning in ditches and we are breaking the law when we allow people to do this. All law enforcement officers are required to enforce this statute. And all counties (which are members) are being put on notice that (NIRMA) won’t ensure us if we don’t enforce. We have to take measures to clean up and enforce or we will be liable if something happens.”
“I received calls from some producers who felt pretty passionate about this, with them saying they felt like we were targeting producers,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “As we talked, I said these policies are nothing new as these statutes have been in place for a long time. When talking about the garbage and litter issues, they said most if not all of that comes from other people other than the landowners. But this policy is nothing new, it just sets forth the procedure (if the rules are not followed).”
“I agree, 90% of the stuff dumped in the ditches is not from farmers,” Bamesberger added.
“When any crime is reported, it is the duty for law enforcement to investigate,” said Commissioner Sikes. “And with the issue of dumping – this is how people are trying to get away with not paying landfill fees.”
“This will not unjustly target landowners,” Lyons said to the board. “This is just for us to comply with our insurance company and state law. We are trying to make this community safe with procedures included.”
“These statutes also cover farming in the right-of-way and fencing off right-of-way for feeding livestock,” Bamesberger noted. “There are probably 10-15 people in this entire county who abuse this. It’s just a few who do it. We have to treat everyone fairly.”
“And everyone has a right to be heard in court, a right for due process, which this includes,” Sikes added.
“It is important for the county to know this board is giving people more than enough opportunity to remedy the situation before the sheriff’s office is called,” Lyons said. “And this board is providing an added layer or remediation in hope that issues will be cleared up.”
“If something bad would happen, we do not want that liability,” Bamesberger said. “We don’t want to be another Gage County.”
“I don’t see a lot of people in violation of this,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I’d say this won’t affect 99% of our York County population because they already comply with the laws. So if you’re not doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about.”
“A couple people contacted me and they felt like this was being more aggressive toward the farming community,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “I said that certainly is not our intent. It is absolutely not the intent. It is just to clean up this issue the best we can.”
“There are a few people out there who are doing these things and the statutes are already there,” said Delton Grotz, who was a member of the audience. “You talk about liabilities, but there are also holes in our roads out there that are big liabilities. And most of the time, the farmer is the one who makes things better and cleans things up. Most of the time, it’s the farmers who are taking care of these problems.”
“I absolutely agree,” said Obermier.
There was also conversation about people driving out to the country to intentionally dump furniture, garbage, etc. – people who don’t live out there, but rather people who drive out there to dump those items in random places.
“These are statutes that are already in place, these are not anything new,” Obermier reiterated the board’s earlier sentiment.