Commissioners discuss setting protocol for rural issues

“In the past, we have always gone back to taking a soft approach,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “We have only just warned them and that’s it. With this, we aren’t telling them anything other than what the law tells us anyway.”

“Interestingly enough, NIRMA (the county’s insurance carrier) recently had information on this very topic in their newsletter,” Lyons told the board members. “Turns out, if we don’t enforce these codes, the county is liable and if we don’t do anything, NIRMA won’t insure us (in the event of an accident, injury, etc.). For an example, for a long time, York County allowed burning in ditches and we are breaking the law when we allow people to do this. All law enforcement officers are required to enforce this statute. And all counties (which are members) are being put on notice that (NIRMA) won’t ensure us if we don’t enforce. We have to take measures to clean up and enforce or we will be liable if something happens.”