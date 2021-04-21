Commissioners discuss Second Amendment declaration

YORK – The York County Commissioners held a discussion this week as to whether or not York County should pass a resolution/declaration in support of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
Seventy-seven of the state’s 93 counties and now the state have been declared Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties (or have at least discussed the theory with intentions to likely pass very soon).
Last week, Governor Pete Ricketts announced he signed a proclamation designating the state as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. His office explained “the proclamation is symbolic and reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.”
“The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” the governor’s proclamation says. “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”
The proclamation says further, “Article 1-1 of the Nebraska State Constitution guarantees ‘the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes’ and states that this right ‘shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.’”
And it adds, “Nebraska will continue to take any necessary step to defend our right to keep and bear arms.”
“This is on our agenda for discussion only, at this time,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “As I read it, this is really only a feel-good, symbolic gesture. It probably doesn’t have any teeth. But sometimes it is good to feel good. Many counties have decided to go this way and the governor did as far as the state itself is concerned. I have talked with both our sheriff and our county attorney about this and I will ask them to present their feelings about this.”
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said he recently attended a meeting of the state’s sheriff’s association where he talked with other sheriffs about these proclamations. “All of them are supporting this protocol. Seward County has also addressed this. I support the Second Amendment, for individuals to have lawful usage of firearms in their homes to protect their properties and families.”
“From the law enforcement standpoint, we agree with the sheriff,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “We will uphold and defend the constitution and the laws of the nation and Nebraska. Back in law school, I was the head of our own Second Amendment group. I’m an avid gun owner myself and I support laws for responsible gun ownership. We support the Second Amendment and the duty to protect the Second Amendment. The founding fathers gave us the Second Amendment to protect the First Amendment.”
Tim Martin, a Henderson resident, addressed the group, saying he lived the first 30 years of his life in California. “I consider myself a student of history but I’m here to talk about living in this state with a greater level of protection than when I was living in Southern California. There was a place that one day you may be legal and abiding by the law, and the next day you are a felon if you didn’t get rid of the things you owned. That’s what I experienced. I was on perfectly legal land for target practice, with legal firearms, and authorities showed up, took them away. They strong-armed us and then begrudgingly gave back our belongings and left without a word. What we were doing was perfectly legal and in compliance, yet that happened to me.”
Steve Stebbing said he is a Hamilton County resident but he spends 80% of his time in York County with his business in Henderson. “I want to thank you for putting this on the agenda,” Stebbing said. “I want to thank the sheriff and the county attorney for their support of this. We are talking about 27 words which say individuals have the right to bear arms and not be infringed upon. The purpose for this, the action toward this, is coming (as a response to) overreach of certain state governments and the federal administration. Individuals wish to protect their families and their properties and assist law enforcement in the protection of our citizens. This is about standing with local law enforcement. This sends the message that we all stand together in support of the Second Amendment.”
Brett Jost, who lives on the Hamilton side of the Hamilton/York County line near Henderson, said Hamilton County officials had the same conversation the day before. “It went well there. I’m here to voice support. We don’t want to become a California.”
York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he received one email from a constituent, in support of the proclamation being made by York County. “I think we need to put this on our next agenda, so we can take action on this.”
Bulgrin said he is concerned about federal government overreach and control, in many aspects.
“I was contacted by a handful of York County residents, in support of this,” said Commissioner Obermier. “I’m a gun-owner myself and I enjoy it.”
He referenced a line from an old western movie which said ‘a gun like any other source of power is good and evil, not within itself but depending on the person who possesses it.’
“I would like us to come up with our own verbiage for this, with the county attorney,” Obermier said, hinting that the word ‘sanctuary’ might be misinterpreted.
“I received three emails and two verbal messages endorsing this,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“I received a number of comments in support, and none against,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz.
All the commissioners noted they received no messages against making a declaration of support for the Second Amendment.
“I also agree with Randy in that we could come up with our own verbiage, due to the stigmatism of the use of the word ‘sanctuary,’” Grotz said.
“When a tyrannical government says you don’t have the right and the constitution says you do, that is a serious conflict,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
“There will come a day, if it isn’t already here, when federal laws will continue to suddenly change and things that are legal here will be rendered illegal by those in Washington,” Martin said further. “There will be a day when this isn’t just a symbolic gesture, a day when our local laws and federal laws conflict.”
“I appreciate all the Hamilton County residents who came here to speak to this today,” Bulgrin said. “I would like to hear more from the folks in York County. I want us to put this back on the agenda, to hear more and for us to take action at our next meeting.”
The matter will be scheduled for the next meeting, with likely passage to take place.