Commissioners discuss Second Amendment declaration

“This is on our agenda for discussion only, at this time,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “As I read it, this is really only a feel-good, symbolic gesture. It probably doesn’t have any teeth. But sometimes it is good to feel good. Many counties have decided to go this way and the governor did as far as the state itself is concerned. I have talked with both our sheriff and our county attorney about this and I will ask them to present their feelings about this.”

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said he recently attended a meeting of the state’s sheriff’s association where he talked with other sheriffs about these proclamations. “All of them are supporting this protocol. Seward County has also addressed this. I support the Second Amendment, for individuals to have lawful usage of firearms in their homes to protect their properties and families.”

“From the law enforcement standpoint, we agree with the sheriff,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “We will uphold and defend the constitution and the laws of the nation and Nebraska. Back in law school, I was the head of our own Second Amendment group. I’m an avid gun owner myself and I support laws for responsible gun ownership. We support the Second Amendment and the duty to protect the Second Amendment. The founding fathers gave us the Second Amendment to protect the First Amendment.”