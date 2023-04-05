YORK – The York County Commissioners had a discussion this week regarding the position of county zoning administrator. The conversation raised questions as to whether this should be a full-time job instead of part-time, if it should be absorbed within an existing department with an existing employee or whether it should be a brand new hiring of someone from the outside world.

Currently, the zoning administrator for the county is Deputy York County Attorney Chris Johnson. Since assuming the zoning position last year, he’s also become the Polk County Attorney.

“He has a lot on his plate now and we have a lot of things happening with zoning, so I thought we should have a conversation about this position,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.

Obermier said Johnson had assumed the position for this fiscal year and would be willing to stay on in the job as long as necessary, but he would ultimately like to step aside.

“This is a role that has moved around to different departments and people a few times over the years,” Obermier told the other board members. “At one time, it was an outside person. Then it was with the highway superintendent’s office. Then a few years back, it was given to the deputy county attorney and it’s since remained that way” even though different people have come and gone within that office.

“After the stumbles we’ve had recently, I’d like to have us talk about what we want to do with this position,” Obermier said.

The county’s zoning/planning commission has just begun working on regulations pertaining to solar and pipeline projects. Meeting on a regular basis has started to resume after some time of inactivity and vacant seats.

Obermier said he reached out to other counties to see how the position is handled and acknowledged in some places it is a full-time job, in others it is part-time.

Obermier said Nate Heinz, a newer lawyer with the county attorney’s office, has expressed interest. “And no offense to Nate, but we have to make sure we have the right person because we have a lot going on. A lot of people are willing to help us. Do we want to keep this part-time or add to it to make it full-time? Other counties’ planning/zoning commissioners meet monthly – from what I’ve witnessed with our planning/zoning board is they are doing good work, they are just missing guidance.”

“Yes, this job has jumped around offices and I’m thinking a holistic view should be taken rather than just leaving it at the county attorney’s office because that’s how it’s been for a while,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “Yes, we have a lot going on right now, but once we get through this that – and yes, there will be applications for permits here and there – I’m sure it won’t be as intensive as it is right now.”

“Well, it will be quite busy for several years, as our comprehensive plan is nearing its lifespan and will need to be updated soon,” Obermier responded. “We need to address solar and pipelines, and maybe wind projects. It could be a pretty busy two-year span. I also think we can play a heavier role to some extent, to help with guidance. Other counties, again, are willing to help us when we have questions and issues.”

“Another thing is that it’s very possible there is someone who is already in the county system who fits this role but I don’t know if we need to restrict ourselves to that,” Grotz said.

Obermier said if they were to look outside the county system (current employees and offices), they would need to come up with a better job description.

“Nate joined me in the central district meeting on zoning, and there is a lot to learn,” Obermier said. “I just wanted to discuss this today and we will need to discuss/act in the near future. The person needs to have the want and the ability. This is also a good time to start talking about this as budget work will begin soon.”

“Currently, it falls to the county attorney’s office and it’s possible it could stay there,” Grotz said. “Are there other offices to which it could fall? If we hire someone completely new, does that person report to this board and sit in a separate office or would they report to an elected official or a department head? We’d have to figure out where that falls.”

“Personally, I think the position should always be under this board,” Obermier said, “regardless of who, what, where. I think it is time to take a fresh look at it. I do know it’s going to get busy. Maybe the permitting process should start with the assessor’s office – I just don’t know. But we won’t put this on the back burner – we will put it on for discussion and action at our next meeting and then we can also let Chris (Johnson) know the plans.”

“I think it is important to have someone who is interested and it’s important to them,” said Commissioner Stan Boehr.