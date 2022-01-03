Commissioners discuss future filing plans

YORK – This past week, the York County Commissioners held their last regular meeting of 2021 and York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier reflected on the past.

“It’s been an interesting two years as chairman,” Obermier said.

Obermier was named the chairman in January of 2020 – two months later the pandemic began.

He was reappointed as chairman in January of 2021 – and the pandemic continued.

And there were, of course, many other challenges along the way besides COVID-19.

“2022 will mark the last year of my four-year service term (as a commissioner) and I will be filing to run again,” Obermier said.

“It is my plan to not file to run again,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I encourage all interested persons to file for this seat on the commissioners’ board.”