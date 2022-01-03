Commissioners discuss future filing plans

YORK – This past week, the York County Commissioners held their last regular meeting of 2021 and York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier reflected on the past.
“It’s been an interesting two years as chairman,” Obermier said.
Obermier was named the chairman in January of 2020 – two months later the pandemic began.
He was reappointed as chairman in January of 2021 – and the pandemic continued.
And there were, of course, many other challenges along the way besides COVID-19.
“2022 will mark the last year of my four-year service term (as a commissioner) and I will be filing to run again,” Obermier said.
“It is my plan to not file to run again,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I encourage all interested persons to file for this seat on the commissioners’ board.”
The other seat that will be up for election in 2022, on the county board, is the one currently filled by Daniel Grotz. He said, “I’ve enjoyed building and expanding my relationships throughout the county and I look forward to continuing to work to ensure York County is a transparent government that works for all of York County.” Grotz said he intends to file for election to his seat as District 1 Commissioner. He was appointed this past year to fulfill the term that was vacated upon the death of Commissioner Paul Buller.
The commissioner seats currently held by Kurt Bulgrin and Jack Sikes are not up for election in 2022 as they were both reelected in 2020.
However, Bulgrin has stated his intention to file to run for county assessor in 2022. If he would be elected to that position, he would have to relinquish his position as a county board member in 2023 and that would create a vacancy on the board that would have to be filled by appointment. But again, that all depends on if he would be elected as assessor.
“I have enjoyed us working together this past year,” Obermier said. “I think this board is diverse, in a good way. We don’t always agree but we always come back together and do the business of the county and I’m proud to serve with all of you.”
“I also want to say thank you to Randy for this service as chairman during two challenging years,” Bulgrin added.
The commissioners will reorganize during their first meeting of 2022.