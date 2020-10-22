Commissioners discuss buying motorgrader, and considering the low bid

YORK – The York County Commissioners opened bids for a new motorgrader during their regular meeting this past week – and had quite the discussion about whether taking the low bid is always the best thing to do.
They received two bids.
One was from Nebraska Machinery for a 2020 Caterpillar costing $304,200. With a $26,650 trade-in allowance (to take the county’s oldest John Deere), the total came in at $277,550. They also said the machine was already in stock and could be delivered in one to two weeks.
The other was from Murphy Tractor for a 2021 John Deere costing $280,830. With a $34,000 trade-in allowance, the total came to $246,835. It also came with a 60-day delivery.
York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reviewed the bids.
He said based on just the cost alone, he’d recommend the John Deere because the cost was less. It was the low bid.
“But with our Cats, we’ve had less issues and this machine would have an earlier delivery,” Keim said.
Right now, the county has a 50/50 split when it comes to the fleet of motorgraders – half are Caterpillars and half are John Deere, Keim said.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he had a question from someone in the public, who wondered if it would be more cost efficient to rebuild old motorgraders rather than buy new ones. Keim said that in doing so, it often becomes more expensive to do a rebuild because everything has to be redone.
“I’m sitting here, thinking in my mind, whether sometimes going with the low bid is always worth it,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said. “What kinds of issues have you had with the John Deeres?”
Keim explained a specific type of part that has broken down in the past – and said that while the service from Murphy Tractor has always been timely and appreciated, it was these certain parts that consistently have created issues.
“Well, we always talk about giving them, the motorgrader operators, the best equipment we can,” said Commissioner Paul Buller.
This year’s budget for this item was set at $300,000 – so both machines came in under budget.
“I’m kind of with Bill,” said Commissioner Bulgrin. “If there is an ongoing issue with the hoses (parts, etc.) . . . .”
Buller also said he liked that the Caterpillars have features that are supposed to help the machine from “hopping,” which is supposed to help, in the end, to avoid washboard road surfaces.
“Both of them, either of them, are good enough for us,” Keim said.
“Due to that feature, and the availability, I say we purchase the Cat,” Bamesberger said.
Buller seconded that motion.
“It is a $30,000 difference,” Bulgrin pointed out.
“I think both are good machines,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “I’m sure repairs and the issues are irritating, but I’ll probably not go with the Cat idea because of the price.”
“Do we have other machines with that bounce feature?” Bulgrin asked.
Keim said the county already owns two.
“Is it used?” Bulgrin asked.
“I know one operator used it when we just got it, but I’m not sure,” Keim said. “I would assume so.”
“I have nothing against John Deere, I’m just looking at that one issue and the availability,” said Bamesberger.
All the county board members – with the exception of Obermier – voted to take the bid for the Caterpillar.
“That said, the feature will be used, it will be used,” Bulgrin told Keim.
