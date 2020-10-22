Commissioners discuss buying motorgrader, and considering the low bid

YORK – The York County Commissioners opened bids for a new motorgrader during their regular meeting this past week – and had quite the discussion about whether taking the low bid is always the best thing to do.

They received two bids.

One was from Nebraska Machinery for a 2020 Caterpillar costing $304,200. With a $26,650 trade-in allowance (to take the county’s oldest John Deere), the total came in at $277,550. They also said the machine was already in stock and could be delivered in one to two weeks.

The other was from Murphy Tractor for a 2021 John Deere costing $280,830. With a $34,000 trade-in allowance, the total came to $246,835. It also came with a 60-day delivery.

York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reviewed the bids.

He said based on just the cost alone, he’d recommend the John Deere because the cost was less. It was the low bid.

“But with our Cats, we’ve had less issues and this machine would have an earlier delivery,” Keim said.

Right now, the county has a 50/50 split when it comes to the fleet of motorgraders – half are Caterpillars and half are John Deere, Keim said.