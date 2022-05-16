Commissioners deny, approve two visitor improvement fund applications

YORK – The York County Commissioners, in their last meeting, considered two separate applications for visitor improvement fund grants – denying one and approving the other.

These are funds generated by local lodging taxes. The applications first go through the York County Visitors Bureau (YCVB) committee and then recommendations are brought before the county board, which makes the final decision.

The intention of the grants is for projects to bring in more overnight visitor/tourism stays in the county.

The first application came from York College.

Bob Sautter, YCVB director, and Jared Stark, representing the college, appeared before the board.

“Their application is to seek funds for putting up new signage on campus for when York College becomes York University,” Sautter said.

“We will be doing a complete rebranding with the change and there are many costs as many things will need to be done,” Stark told the board. “We asked YCVB to help with the signage, for the most prominent locations, as we will want to have an impressive front door.”

Originally, the college asked for $150,000 in visitor improvement funds, that was later whittled down to $100,000.

“The YCVB board is recommending a grant of $50,000 to start with,” Sautter said.

“With the rebrand, we only get one chance to do it right,” Stark said. “Once we have the roll-out, this will be an opportunity to make a great impression. We talked with Doane officials about this, as they did this nine years ago. We have to replace all the lettering on the brick signs, redo the directions signs to make it easier for visitors when they are on campus.”

Sautter said the college indicated in the application they were will willing to have payments over time if necessary.

“The YCVB board looked at this over the course of two meetings and at the last one voted to do the $50,000,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier, who sits on the YCVB board also.

“I have a little problem saying this project promotes tourism, by doing signage, because while it’s great for students on campus I’m not sure it attracts tourism,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“Well, if they, being parents and families, come from a long distance, they will be staying overnight,” Sautter said.

Stark noted that a recent event at York College filled all the local hotel rooms.

“Five to six years ago, we granted funds to York College for new bleachers, which also generated overnight stays,” Sautter added.

“I understand the value of York College, I do, but I have a problem using these funds for rebranding and signage,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “I don’t know that I agree.”

“What’s the benefit for changing to a university, for the institution?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“We have been functioning like a university for a while now (with their offerings) and this shows the technical aspects of that function and the statement of being a university shows clearly what you are,” Stark said. “As a university, it sends a clear message about the institution’s status and we will be able to attract more students.”

“When I think of improvement funds, I think more like brick and mortar improvements, like we’ve done with other projects,” Bulgrin said. “I’m not inclined to support this, I don’t think it is a proper use of these funds.”

“I will say this one might be stepping into a gray area, but we’ve been in the gray area before,” Obermier said. “Their visitors, the visitors to the college, are putting money into this fund. I think this would be a good help to York University. I will support it. I did it in the committee and I will do it again.”

All the commissioners, with the exception of Obermier, voted to deny the application.

The second application came from the sports authority for money toward restroom improvements. Representing the sports authority was Brian Tonniges.

The group applied for $6,130.50 to help with work on the interior of the restrooms at the soccer fields.

“This is similar to what we did at Harrison Park,” Sautter said. “This will help bring visitors in. The board agreed unanimously for this, as it will help keep up the soccer fields.”

It was noted this property is owned by York County, leased by the Ag Society and then sub-leased to the sports authority.

The commissioners voted in favor of the second application.

