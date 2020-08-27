Commissioners consider renovations in court offices, probation space

“Would this be something that we would hire out?” asked Commissioner Randy Obermier.

“Yes,” Bamesberger responded.

“So, then we are looking at getting bids and hiring someone to do this,” Bulgrin said. “The judges really love spending York County taxpayers’ money and they aren’t even residents of this county.”

“I agree, they are demanding,” Bamesberger said.

“Both are,” Bulgrin said. “I think we need to put the wall up, they need to be separated and then we’d get rid of some problems.”

Bulgrin said he was still concerned about a financial request recently made by the district judge for new audio equipment to be installed in the district courtroom to improve the communications when video conferencing is used for hearings.

“There has been a lot of nitpick here, demand there,” Bulgrin said. “Their spending requests need to be reined in a bit. We have had a lot of building projects going on. Will the fire marshal have to be involved in this too?”

Bamesberger said he would like to enlist the help of Cal Friesen, courthouse maintenance director, to determine what would need to be done, to get cost estimates, etc.