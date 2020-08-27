Commissioners consider renovations in court offices, probation space

YORK – The York County Commissioners had a discussion this week, during their regular meeting, regarding a proposed renovation that would separate the entrances to the county and district court offices.
The commissioners said the request was made by the county judge and the district judge.
The court offices have shared a common entrance space – each with their own counter areas – and then their own desks, offices, etc., behind the counters.
Currently, the common entrance space is closed to the public, due to COVID-19 precautions and protocol. Staff members leave their office spaces to go to the common entrance area to then speak with members of the public through a windowed area.
“They are asking to put in a wall to separate the offices and then put up safety barriers for the staff,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said. “I have no problem putting a wall between the two existing windows and taking the swinging door out to the district court office. And yes, we are also looking at safety barriers.”
“When you say put a wall up, that would be a wall to completely separate the two offices?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“Yes, completely shut them off from each other,” Bamesberger said. “That’s what the judges want.”
“Would this be something that we would hire out?” asked Commissioner Randy Obermier.
“Yes,” Bamesberger responded.
“So, then we are looking at getting bids and hiring someone to do this,” Bulgrin said. “The judges really love spending York County taxpayers’ money and they aren’t even residents of this county.”
“I agree, they are demanding,” Bamesberger said.
“Both are,” Bulgrin said. “I think we need to put the wall up, they need to be separated and then we’d get rid of some problems.”
Bulgrin said he was still concerned about a financial request recently made by the district judge for new audio equipment to be installed in the district courtroom to improve the communications when video conferencing is used for hearings.
“There has been a lot of nitpick here, demand there,” Bulgrin said. “Their spending requests need to be reined in a bit. We have had a lot of building projects going on. Will the fire marshal have to be involved in this too?”
Bamesberger said he would like to enlist the help of Cal Friesen, courthouse maintenance director, to determine what would need to be done, to get cost estimates, etc.
Kathy Barnes, county court magistrate, told the county board, via Zoom, “We just want a wall there so that when we open up again we can keep people at the window and not in the office. We will appreciate whatever you can do for us and hope it can be done as cost effective as possible.”
The board tabled the matter until Friesen can come back to them with more information.
During committee reports, York County Attorney John Lyons told the board that there was mention from Judge James Stecker after a recent court hearing regarding the sound system improvements that are needed in the courtroom.
“He said that the sound system is needed,” Lyons said.
“How much again does Judge Stecker want the York County taxpayers to spend on that?” asked Commissioner Bulgrin.
It was noted that it could cost thousands of dollars to make the audio improvements. But it was also mentioned that video conferencing does save money in the long run because it cuts down the number of transports, thereby saving the amount spent on gas, manpower, etc.
“There is no problem in hearing in the courtroom itself, it is the system with the TV on the wall,” Commissioner Obermier said. “When we did the video system, no one said anything about the audio. No one asked us to do that, now we are just being asked to do more.”
“And we also have to talk about what we are going to do with probation,” Commissioner Bamesberger said. “What are we going to be doing out at that building by the fairgrounds?”
“Cal (Friesen) has been looking at that and where to put up walls,” Obermier said. “There is also an issue with contractors being swamped right now.”
“You know, on the other side of that building is the historical society offices,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “If you remember, a long time ago, we talked about moving that and seeing if we could take that out to the Wessels Living History Farm.”
“The county owns that building but not the collection,” Bulgrin said. “We could say to the historical society you have X amount of time to move the collection and then we could use that space for probation. I think that could be a very good option. But probation will say that’s not good enough because nothing is ever good enough for District 5 probation.”
“And Judge Stecker also asked for a probation meeting room here in the courthouse, if we move probation offices out there to that other building by the fairgrounds,” said Commissioner Bamesberger.
“Everything is fine when they are a block away as they are now,” said Commissioner Paul Buller. “I just don’t think the probation officers want to go back and forth, from that building to the courthouse.”
“If the judge has a problem with this board, he can come down here and talk to us and not send messages with the county attorney,” Bulgrin said. “And I’m perfectly fine with cutting the judge’s office in half and then probation can use that for their meeting room.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!