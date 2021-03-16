Commissioners commend law enforcement

YORK – During their most recent meeting, the York County Commissioners discussed the quick action of a York County deputy in administering Narcan to a Seward County deputy who had been exposed to Fentanyl.
And they wanted to acknowledge the service local law enforcement officers provide to the community each and every day.
A few weeks ago, Seward County deputies stopped a vehicle on reports of a possibly intoxicated driver. As explained by York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, one of the people inside the vehicle began to resist and those deputies called York County for assistance.
Deputy Taylor Samek arrived shortly after a Seward County deputy was exposed to Fentanyl during that scuffle.
The very strong opioid had been in the possession of the vehicle’s occupants.
Deputy Samek quickly administered Narcan, a nasal spray that works as a narcotic blocker to quickly reverse the effects of opioid overdoses and narcotic emergencies, Sheriff Vrbka said.
Deputy Samek, first responders and dispatchers, have been commended for likely saving the deputy’s life, thanks to their quick reactions and responses.
“I just want to comment that they went above and beyond,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “There they are, it’s 3 a.m. and they are having a situation with someone on Interstate 80 and then this all happened. Also, I want to mention that this is part of that cooperation, that arrangement we have with Seward County. They deal with a lot when they are out there and I want to thank all of them for what they do.”
The other commissioners agreed, saying all law enforcement, dispatchers and first responders should be commended for their service.
Also during their recent meeting:
• The county board discussed claims, including one from Berggren Architects in the $800 range. This is the architectural firm that oversaw the courthouse expansion project.
“We still owe them more money?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“This was from a conversation that was held back in January,” said Obermier. “Now we are all done. I haven’t talked to them since, I don’t think anyone has.”
“I haven’t either,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, who was on the building committee with Obermier. “I won’t be talking with them. I just want this to finally go away.”
• Obermier noted that the county jail passed the most recent Jail Standards inspection. He also noted that the jail is currently at maximum capacity, with two to three inmates having to be transferred for holding in Seward County because of lack of space.
• As the York County Board of Equalization, the commissioners approved several motor vehicle exemptions. These were for: a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2018 Nissan Virsa owned by Renewed Horizon; a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox owned by York General Health Care Services; and a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu owned by Mosaic.