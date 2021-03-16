Commissioners commend law enforcement

YORK – During their most recent meeting, the York County Commissioners discussed the quick action of a York County deputy in administering Narcan to a Seward County deputy who had been exposed to Fentanyl.

And they wanted to acknowledge the service local law enforcement officers provide to the community each and every day.

A few weeks ago, Seward County deputies stopped a vehicle on reports of a possibly intoxicated driver. As explained by York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, one of the people inside the vehicle began to resist and those deputies called York County for assistance.

Deputy Taylor Samek arrived shortly after a Seward County deputy was exposed to Fentanyl during that scuffle.

The very strong opioid had been in the possession of the vehicle’s occupants.

Deputy Samek quickly administered Narcan, a nasal spray that works as a narcotic blocker to quickly reverse the effects of opioid overdoses and narcotic emergencies, Sheriff Vrbka said.

Deputy Samek, first responders and dispatchers, have been commended for likely saving the deputy’s life, thanks to their quick reactions and responses.