Commissioners authorize additional 1% budget authority

York County Commissioners
Melanie Wilkinson

YORK – The York County Commissioners have authorized an additional 1% budget authority for the new fiscal year – which means it is available if needed but not necessarily utilized.

“This is something we consider every year at this time,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “Last year, it was voted down by this board. This year, I personally think we need to look at it, due to the cost of fuel and other rising costs. We have the authority to ask for an additional 1%, which would allow us an increase of 3.5%.”

“I’m not a fan of more budget than necessary, but as you said, we are in a situation with fuel costs and other rising expenses, etc.,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “This might be a year we need an extra 1%.”

“As the preliminary budgets and figures are coming in, we can see the department heads and elected officials are doing a good job with keeping their budgets tight,” Obermier added.

“And again, this is just authority we have to use, if we have to use it,” Grotz said. “This doesn’t mean we will.”

This motion required a super majority in order for it to pass – all the county board members voted in favor of it.

Later, the county commissioners had to consider some transfers.

The higher costs affecting everyone right now – especially in the area of fuel – have also affected county departments. As an example, a small transfer had to be made for Handibus operations, due to the cost of fuel and repairs.

The county also had to transfer $155,000 into the county jail account to help cover a shortfall created by the costs of housing inmates elsewhere because the jail has been full, as well as for paying higher medical and dental bills.

These transfers are being made now because the county is at the end of its fiscal year.

Woman sentenced on drug charges

Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substan…

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

President Biden not expected to make bold moves on abortion rights

