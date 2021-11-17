Commissioners are on board with $5 million bond issue for landfill expansion

The bonding is for a 15-year period.

“The timing is good,” Keene told the county board members this week. “The engineers are contemplating maybe some more work will be required in the years of 2028-2029 – but that may or may not happen, they have just talked about it. With your and the council’s approval, we will go to market very soon after the bids are opened, so we will bond exactly what we need.”

Keene also noted that a rate study for the landfill will likely be done in the near future, as the last one was completed in 2017, “but nothing about this financing requires that.”

Commissioner Daniel Grotz, who is a member of the solid waste agency board, said this project will extend the landfill’s life expectancy to 2063. “As we go along, there will be expenses to build out that area, but this is the main expense to get that started.