Commissioners approve vehicle exemptions for the year

YORK – The York County Commissioners approved vehicle exemptions for the year when they had their most recent meeting.

This is done on an annual basis.

It was noted by York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo that three tax-exempt organizations (which typically have exempt vehicles) did not get their applications/paperwork turned in on time, so she will be bringing those vehicle exemption requests to the county board at their next meeting.

Meanwhile, they still had plenty to consider and approve.

All of these vehicles, in the past, had been determined to be exempt.

The following organizations received the following number of vehicle exemptions:

• Bethesda Mennonite Church of Henderson: 4

• Columbus Rescue Mission dba Living Water Mission: 4

• Epworth Village: 8

• Grace Children’s Home: 4

• Henderson Health Care Services: 3

• Nebraska Lutheran High School: 8

• York Adopt A Pet: 1

• York College: 20