Commissioners approve pay raises for deputy county officials

The pay for the deputy county attorney (who is now Joseph Selde) will be $64,699 a year. Selde is also the acting zoning administrator (with likely appointment coming soon) and for those duties he will earn $1,700 a month.

When it came to the position of deputy county public defender, it was recognized that the county currently does not have a person in place. The commissioners also noted they had not received any recommendation from Public Defender David Michel regarding that salary. Historically, the deputy county public defender earned $50,000 a year.

“I realize there is no recommendation for that salary, from the public defender, but we’ve had a bumpy year and incurred a lot of expense (for outside appointed counsel),” said County Attorney Lyons said. “I’m sorry my colleague, Mr. Michels, is not here, but we need to pay more than $50,000 for a deputy public defender. New law school graduates come out saddled with incredible debt – realistically they should be on par with the deputy county attorney as they accept the same number of cases and we have the same amount of workload. I think a slightly higher wage now will save the community money later. Ms. Duda (the last deputy public defender) was top notch and brilliant – she just left to go somewhere she’d be paid more.”