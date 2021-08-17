Commissioners approve pay raises for deputy county officials

YORK – The York County Commissioners have set salaries for all the deputy elected officials for the next fiscal year.
This is done annually.
This regards the deputy clerk, deputy assessor, deputy treasurer, deputy county attorney, deputy public defender and the deputy clerk of the district court.
There were slight increases for the majority of positions and a higher jump for the deputy county public defender position so it is equal to the amount paid to the deputy county attorney.
The board members also made sure to clarify amounts paid to different positions, so they accurately reflect additional duties and pay that person receives. For example, they clarified the amounts paid to the person fulfilling the zoning administrator position and the deputy county attorney position – in recent history, the same person had been doing both jobs.
It was noted that most of the elected officials made recommendations regarding the pay for their deputy positions.
The pay for the deputy county clerk/human resources person was set at $29.93 per hour.
When it came to the position of deputy county assessor, it was acknowledged that current assessor, Ann Charlton, did not want to assign a deputy at this time. York County Attorney John Lyons said he felt “if Ms. Ann is in the position and doesn’t want to assign that position, that’s fine, but if something was to happen and a deputy would have to be appointed, I think I’d go ahead and set that salary.” Commissioner Randy Obermier said Charlton did include money for that position in her tentative budget. They agreed to set that wage at $25.25 per hour.
The pay for the deputy clerk of the district court, who also does the general assistance work for the county, was set at $23.07.
The pay for the deputy county attorney (who is now Joseph Selde) will be $64,699 a year. Selde is also the acting zoning administrator (with likely appointment coming soon) and for those duties he will earn $1,700 a month.
When it came to the position of deputy county public defender, it was recognized that the county currently does not have a person in place. The commissioners also noted they had not received any recommendation from Public Defender David Michel regarding that salary. Historically, the deputy county public defender earned $50,000 a year.
“I realize there is no recommendation for that salary, from the public defender, but we’ve had a bumpy year and incurred a lot of expense (for outside appointed counsel),” said County Attorney Lyons said. “I’m sorry my colleague, Mr. Michels, is not here, but we need to pay more than $50,000 for a deputy public defender. New law school graduates come out saddled with incredible debt – realistically they should be on par with the deputy county attorney as they accept the same number of cases and we have the same amount of workload. I think a slightly higher wage now will save the community money later. Ms. Duda (the last deputy public defender) was top notch and brilliant – she just left to go somewhere she’d be paid more.”
“I have to say I’m frustrated and disappointed Mr. Michels didn’t put in a salary request for his deputy,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “And he was very late on submitting his budget request. It is ridiculous the county attorney has to come here to carry water for him. I’m not angry with you, John (Lyons), for speaking for him. Mr. Michels should be embarrassed. And he needs to come to this board and explain why he can’t do the duties of his position. And Madam Clerk, I want that agenda item placed for our next meeting. It is ridiculous the county attorney has to speak for the public defender when the public defender can’t even bother to make a recommendation.”
County Clerk Kelly Turner noted this would be an agenda item for the board, to meet with Michels, at their next meeting scheduled for Aug. 24.
The deputy county public defender salary was set at $64,699 annually.
At the end of an executive session, the commissioners voted to put these pay rates in place, which will go into effect in the first pay period of October.