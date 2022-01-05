Commissioners approve non-profit entities’ motor vehicle exemptions for the year

YORK – The York County Commissioners have approved all the non-profit entities’ motor vehicle exemptions for the year, as is done right before the close of the calendar year.
These are for vehicles used by non-profit organizations for their operations.
The following were approved:
• Bethesda Mennonite Church of Henderson: a 1971 semi-trailer, a 1996 semi-trailer, a 1998 semi-trailer and a 2018 passenger van.
• Columbus Rescue Mission doing business as the Living Water Rescue Mission: a 1994 Toyota pickup, a 1994 passenger van, a 2001 Town and Country van and a 1999 Sienna Van.
• Epworth Village: 2007 Chevy Impala, 2010 Chevy Impala, 2014 Ford Focus sedan, 2014 Ford focus Hatchback, 2015 Chevy Cruze, 2016 Chevy Cruze, 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2017 GMA Acadia.
• Grace Children’s Home: 2009 Pontiac G6, 2011 Chevy pickup, 2000 Chevy Expre and a 2007 Chevy HHR.
• Henderson Health Care Services: 1996 Ford Club Wagon van, 2013 Ford Supreme and a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.
• Nebraska Lutheran High School: 1998 GMT-400, 1998 Freightliner bus, 2002 Blue Bird bus, 2003 Buick Century; 2005 Ford F550 Super Cab chassis, 2006 Ford van, 2015 Kia MP, 2020 Buick Envision and a 2011 Ford F550 Super.
• Mosaic: 2010 Chevrolet Express, 2008 Chevrolet Express, 2013 Toyota Sienna, 2014 Chevrolet Express, 2006 Buick Lacrosse, 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, 2014 Toyota Sienna, 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, 2004 Chevrolet Express and a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan.
• Renewed Horizon: 2019 Dodge Caravan, 2018 Nissan Versa and a 2008 Toyota Corolla.
• St. John’s Lutheran Church: 2013 Chevy Malibu.
• York Adopt-A-Pet: 2015 GM van
• York College: 2014 Ford Goshen Coach, 2017 Ford mini-bus, 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, 2006 Toyota Camry, 2011 Toyota Camry, 2017 Transit T-350, 2007 Ford E350 Cutaway, 2012 Chevrolet Express van, 2011 Ford Star van, 2013 Ford Goshen van, 2005 Ford Focus, 2016 Ford mini-bus, 2009 Ford Cutaway van, 2004 Ford mini-van, 1976 Chevrolet C60, 1991 Ford pickup, 1984 Chevrolet pickup, 1994 Ford pickup and a 2015 Toyota Camry.
• York General Health Care Services: 2006 Ford van, 2018 Chevrolet Impala, 2012 Chevrolet Impala, 2002 Chevrolet S10, 2015 Impala, 1999 Chevrolet van, 2001 Chevrolet van, 2000 Chevrolet van, 2018 Chevrolet van, 2003 Chevrolet S10, 1991 International bus, 2009 Chevrolet pickup, 2007 Dodge van, 2013 Toyota Venza, 2015 Chevrolet Impala and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox.