Commissioners approve license application for new distillery

YORK – The York County Commissioners have given their nod of approval for a Class Z liquor license for a new distillery to be located in the rural area of the county.

Derek Keller, the applicant, asked for the approval for his company, Blended Distilling LLC.

In the liquor permit application, Keller said, “As a military veteran-owned company with the head distiller having over 10 years of alcohol experience, we strive to work hard and push to bring quality to every bottle of shine produced. Being a sugar-based moonshine, we will stand out from all other distilleries in the area and bring a bold yet smooth flavor to the market. Customers will find the drive easy as we are located right off the highway while still close enough to support the local city.

“We will offer a quality moonshine made from beet sugar. This product will offer a new style and flavor. We are starting with the recipe rights from an agreement with another distillery in Colorado. Barrel-aged products will take 3-5 years to make and will be worked in as the business grows.

“The majority of bulk sales will be through a distributor,” Keller said further in the application. “A tasting room will be the secondary source of income, through retail sales and then actual samples purchased in the tasting room. Promotions for certain seasons and holidays as well as gift cards will be a marketing tool.”

Keller told the YNT he will be producing “a variety of flavors like apple pie and peach cobbler. It will be a smaller location to start out, with plans to expand as the business grows.” They hope to open in the beginning of April.

The commissioners conducted a public hearing regarding the liquor license, as is required by law. The county board was asked to consider the application because the location of the business is outside the city limits of any municipality, as it will be located at 1420 Road N. No one from the public spoke in favor of or against the application.

“It is my understanding this is more so regulated by the federal government because this is hard liquor,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “This is something different, as we don’t have one of these in the county now. If we approve this application, then it will go from us on to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for their approval.”

The county board members gave full approval.

Also during this week’s meeting of the York County Commissioners:

• It was noted all the newly elected and reelected county officials will take the oath of office (for four-year terms) at 8:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 5, in the York County Courtroom.

• Lori Byers from the county’s aging services offices said they have taken ownership of a new vehicle and a new meal coordinator has been hired. She also noted they will be hiring a new care manager.

• The commissioners signed off on a grant application for the juvenile diversion program which will fund the office in 2023.

• The commissioners gave approval to a new corporate manager for the liquor license held by the Henderson Fuel Stop.