Commissioners approve future salary increases for elected official positions

YORK – The York County Commissioners had a lengthy discussion this week, during their regular meeting, as they were tasked with setting the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 salaries for the county’s elected officials.
In the end, increases were given – in varying degrees.
The salaries must be set before Jan. 15, before candidate filings begin for those positions in the 2022 election year.
Some of the elected officials had earlier requested an annual 8% increase plus cost of living increases each year, during that time frame.
“Remember, we are setting salaries for specific offices, not specific individuals,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier reminded the other commissioners.
He also noted that four years ago, when this same exercise was undertaken, they agreed to increase the salaries by $2,000 each year with the county attorney and sheriff’s salaries to go up by $3,000 each year.
“I was contacted by a constituent who asked that we give consideration to the benefits (insurance) as part of the compensation for these positions,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “They said they felt the current pay, with the benefits, was quite a bit above what an average private employee would be paid in York County. I am just bringing up that fact, something to think about.”
“I received calls and visits about this and my recommendation, regarding the salaries for the county clerk, treasurer, assessor and clerk of the district court, is to stay in line with what we did last time and make it a $2,500 increase each year,” Obermier said.
In 2022, these positions will be paid $66,178.06 each.
“So that would be a $10,000 increase at the end of the four years,” Grotz said. “So, if you look at the benefits, on the low range with insurance, that would be about $85,000. Yes, these are full-time positions and these are public facing, there is a lot to the positions – but that’s a pretty good wage in York County, in my opinion. I’m hesitant regarding those increases – with those numbers pertaining to benefits. $85,000 is a pretty good wage for York County, Nebraska, in my mind.”
“Just for the sake of discussion, the $2,500 increase would be about a 3.5% cost of living increase, which is the area we’ve pretty much been in, in the past, as we have given 3% cost of living increases to employees before,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“I agree with you, Daniel (Commissioner Grotz), but look at what we have to go through to get employees,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I guess I have no problem with the $2,500 increase for those four positions, each year.”
“When you talked about raises for department heads, you didn’t discuss insurance as being part of the compensation,” York County Clerk Kelly Turner said. “Why now?”
“When those were discussed, the average raise was about 3%; here we are looking at 3.7% and we are creeping up on the higher end,” Grotz responded. “That’s why I brought it up.”
It was noted that many elected officials hold a number of committee appointments and have numerous different types of tasks.
“My position has three different jobs, as clerk, registrar of deeds and election commissioner,” Turner offered.
“And you knew that when you filed for office,” Bamesberger responded and Turner said she agreed.
“I’m trying to get on board with the $2,500 increase,” Grotz said.
Bulgrin asked if the amount could also be rounded up – with the starting figure being $69,000 (in 2023).
Obermier also recognized that a member of the county board (Bulgrin) had announced his candidacy for assessor, while noting Bulgrin had the right and legal ability to discuss and vote on the official salaries.
It was noted that NACO (the Nebraska Association of County Officials) wage/salary survey recommended a salary in the range of $69,400 and higher.
They then moved on to discuss the salary for the public defender.
“There has been some discussion as to whether this position should be a 5-day-a-week job, rather than four as it is now, due to the caseload and if the pay should then be more,” Obermier said. “I think it should be a full-time, 5-day-a-week job – and if that’s the case, what should be the salary?”
The salary already set for this position in 2022 is $66,178.06.
“My gut feeling is to round it up to $70,000 and then add another $2,500 on each year after that,” Bamesberger said.
“We would have to pay more than $70,000 to an attorney to do that work,” Bulgrin said. “We need to keep that in mind.”
The commissioners did agree that the public defender should be paid less than the county attorney (whose 2022 salary is $90,619.06), citing the different types of jobs a county attorney is supposed to do, such as coroner work, legal representation of the board, etc.
“I think $90,000 is the point where we should start talking,” Bulgrin said. “NACO is recommending around over $100,000.”
Bulgrin also noted that while he is not a fan of the NACO recommendations, it is a reference point they can refer to.
“$90,000 might not be that bad, but that position needs to be five days a week,” Bamesberger said.
“And with no private practice allowed,” Bulgrin said, with Bamesberger agreeing.
They settled, for the sake of discussion, on a figure of $85,000 as a starting point.
They then moved to discuss the future salary of the county sheriff. The sheriff’s salary for 2022 has already been set for $81,539.42.
“Something to keep in mind with this discussion is that the sheriff’s position is 24-7 and it isn’t just confined to business hours,” Bulgrin said, in comparing the sheriff’s pay to that of the public defender. “They shouldn’t get the same pay. The sheriff’s should be more.”
“But I also have to bring up that the public defender first has to be a lawyer in order to fulfill the position,” Obermier noted.
They agreed to bring forward a figure of $85,000 for the sheriff, as a starting point, when it came time to vote.
Then it was time to discuss the pay for the county commissioners.
In 2022, they will be paid $24,000 with the chairman being paid $25,000.
“I feel the salary for county commissioners should be lowered,” Grotz said. “I feel that we are compensated quite well. I think it should be more in line with the area of $15,000-$18,000 a year. I do agree the chairman should be paid more because that person has more to do.”
“I don’t think it’s proper to go down,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “We could just keep it the same.”
“I would entertain a lower salary if this board would meet in the evenings instead of during the day on a work day,” said Bulgrin.
“It wouldn’t work,” said Bamesberger, noting department heads and the elected officials often have to attend the county board meetings.
“When the meetings are held during the day, the field of candidates shrinks drastically because people have to work,” Bulgrin said. “They don’t file to run because they have to be at work during that time. The pay now is to help compensate for missing work during that time of day. The York City Council, as an example, meets at night and their department heads are there. The school boards and village boards and the NRD all meet at night. And I think it would increase board availability to the public. We might then get more people to run for office.”
“I think just keep the county board salaries the same with $500 increases each year, as we have been,” said Bamesberger.
“I’m not on board with going up,” Grotz said. “I could consider leaving it at $24,000 with no annual increases but we are not in the low end in our category for recommendations by NACO. I’d prefer to see it under $20,000. The county board positions do not need an increase.”
In the end, the commissioners agreed with a unanimous vote to the following:
• The salaries in 2022 for the clerk, treasurer, assessor and clerk of the district court have already been set at $66,178.06. The salary will become $69,000 in 2023 with a $2,500 increase each year for the rest of the four-year period.
• The salary in 2022 for the sheriff has already been set at $81,539.42. The salary will become $85,000 in 2023 with a $2,500 increase each year for the rest of the four-year period.
• The salary in 2022 for the county attorney has already been set at $90,619.06. The salary will become $105,000 in 2023 with a $2,500 increase each year for the rest of the four-year period. The position must be full-time with no outside private practice allowed unless there is a judicial appointment.
• The salary in 2022 for the public defender has already been set at $66,178.06. The salary will become $85,000 in 2023 with a $2,500 increase each year for the rest of the four-year period. The position must be full-time with no outside private practice allowed unless there is a judicial appointment.
• The salary in 2022 for the county surveyor has already been set at $16,000 a year. The salary will remain at $16,000 in 2023 with a $500 increase each year.
The vote regarding the commissioners’ salary was not unanimous. There was a motion to have the pay move to $25,000 a year with a $500 increase each year for four years (with the chairman to be paid an extra $100 a month). Grotz voted no and the other county board members voted yes.