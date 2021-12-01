Commissioners approve future salary increases for elected official positions

“It wouldn’t work,” said Bamesberger, noting department heads and the elected officials often have to attend the county board meetings.

“When the meetings are held during the day, the field of candidates shrinks drastically because people have to work,” Bulgrin said. “They don’t file to run because they have to be at work during that time. The pay now is to help compensate for missing work during that time of day. The York City Council, as an example, meets at night and their department heads are there. The school boards and village boards and the NRD all meet at night. And I think it would increase board availability to the public. We might then get more people to run for office.”

“I think just keep the county board salaries the same with $500 increases each year, as we have been,” said Bamesberger.

“I’m not on board with going up,” Grotz said. “I could consider leaving it at $24,000 with no annual increases but we are not in the low end in our category for recommendations by NACO. I’d prefer to see it under $20,000. The county board positions do not need an increase.”

In the end, the commissioners agreed with a unanimous vote to the following: