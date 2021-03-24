Commissioners approve $3.5 million bid for asphalt work

YORK – The York County Commissioners have approved a nearly $3.5 million bid for asphalt work (to include milling and overlaying) in four different areas of the county this year.
Bids were opened during their regular meeting this week.
They received bids from Western Engineering out of Harlan, Iowa, and Constructors from Lincoln.
One stretch of the overlay projects is called Henderson South – this is on Road 1 between Roads A and B and on Road B between Road A and Henderson.
The second stretch of the overlay projects is called McCool Northeast – this is on Road S between Roads 4 and 6.
The third stretch is called York South – this is on Blackburn Avenue between Road 11 and the York city limits and on Road 11 between South Grant Avenue and Road M.
The fourth stretch is called Lushton West – this is on Road 3 between Road B and Lushton.
Both companies submitted bids for each stretch, as well as an overall total.
Both companies submitted month-long timelines with the work to be completed on Oct. 31.
The bids were close between both companies – with Western Engineering coming in with the low overall bid at $3,496,677.06.
York Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim recommended going with the low bid, to which the commissioners agreed.
This was well below the estimate, which was at $4,138,827.60.
The following amounts were accepted for the following stretches of work: Henderson South, $1,445,195.46; McCool Northeast, $482,686.49; York South, $447,624.15; Lushton West, $1,121,170.96.
The work is scheduled to start on the Henderson South project on Sept. 19. The rest of the work is scheduled to take place in October.
Keim said the company will set up an asphalt plant in the area, during this timeframe. He added he wasn’t exactly sure where it will be located.
Commissioner Daniel Grotz asked Keim if he had worked with Western Engineering before. Keim said he hadn’t, “but I’ve heard really good things about them.”
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked if there would be penalties if the work is not completed in the timeframe that had been bid and accepted. Keim said there are stipulations regarding the end-date (including penalties), with the company also having allowable weather delays should that be the case.