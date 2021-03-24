Commissioners approve $3.5 million bid for asphalt work

YORK – The York County Commissioners have approved a nearly $3.5 million bid for asphalt work (to include milling and overlaying) in four different areas of the county this year.

Bids were opened during their regular meeting this week.

They received bids from Western Engineering out of Harlan, Iowa, and Constructors from Lincoln.

One stretch of the overlay projects is called Henderson South – this is on Road 1 between Roads A and B and on Road B between Road A and Henderson.

The second stretch of the overlay projects is called McCool Northeast – this is on Road S between Roads 4 and 6.

The third stretch is called York South – this is on Blackburn Avenue between Road 11 and the York city limits and on Road 11 between South Grant Avenue and Road M.

The fourth stretch is called Lushton West – this is on Road 3 between Road B and Lushton.

Both companies submitted bids for each stretch, as well as an overall total.

Both companies submitted month-long timelines with the work to be completed on Oct. 31.