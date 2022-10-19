Commissioners appoint new county treasurer

YORK – The York County Commissioners have appointed a new county treasurer to fulfill the current term which will expire at the end of this calendar year.

This is to fulfill the unexpired term of the late Brenda Scavo.

An application deadline was set and interested persons were asked to submit.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said they received several resumes but not applications. He said those individuals were contacted about the application process, “but we didn’t hear back from them.

“The one full applicant we did have was that of Megan Williams of York,” Obermier said.

Williams has worked for the York County Treasurer’s office for eight years, five of those years as deputy treasurer under Scavo.

Obermier, Commissioner Daniel Grotz and a human resource staff member from the clerk’s office sat down with Williams for an interview.

“We had a great conversation,” Obermier told the other commissioners. “Daniel (Grotz) is much more thorough in his questions than I am, he is very qualified for the job of interviewing. This would be an appointment to fill out the rest of this term.”

The appointment officially fills the position through the end of the calendar year.

“We are solely talking about the here and now, we are not talking about the election whatsoever,” Obermier said further. “This is to fulfill this current term.”

Incidentally, Williams has filed as a write-in candidate for treasurer for the November General Election. If elected, she will take the oath of office next January for the next four years after that – 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026.

“The interview went very well and this is an opportunity for her to succeed, should we appoint her,” Obermier said.

Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said he wanted to make a statement, regarding the appointment. He noted that he spoke with many county treasurers following Scavo’s death, “and they all said they support Megan and that she’s been doing a great job keeping the treasurer’s office going.”

“I echo what Bill said,” Grotz added. “I also heard a number of county treasurers say they support her and will continue to do so.”

“Some of your best resources are going to be your counterparts across the state,” Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin told Williams.

“We did have a good interview with her and she has assured us she’s enjoyed her position with the county treasurer’s office,” Grotz noted. “I make a motion to appoint Deputy Treasurer Megan Williams to fulfill the remainder of the county treasurer’s term.”

The other commissioners agreed and said she would be officially sworn in as soon as it could be arranged with the courts.

They also thanked Williams for all she’s done throughout this past year, “holding it all together,” while Scavo was absent due to health issues.