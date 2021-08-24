Commissioners agree to $300,000 grant for PPL Playground from visitor improvement fund

YORK – The York County Commissioners gave their approval Tuesday morning to a $300,000 grant for the Peyton Parker Lane (PPL) Playground from the visitor improvement fund.
The money in this fund comes from local lodging tax receipts. The York County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors reviews grants and then brings forward recommendations to the county board. It is up to the commissioners to approve all grants.
York County Visitors Bureau (YCVB) Director Bob Sautter and April McDaniel (one of the parents who spearheaded the project) spoke with the county board members.
Sautter explained that the PPL Playground committee (via the York Community Foundation) presented to the YCVB board a grant application requesting $250,000.
“The YCVB board suggested a grant, rather, up to $300,000,” Sautter said.
“I’m one of the passionate parents working on this and many others are here today,” McDaniel said, referencing the many people in the audience. She said they have had great partnerships with many local entities and groups along the way. “We locked in a price yesterday and ordered equipment. We feel this project will be a tourist attraction. This will be a place that visitors will come. This will be a 15,000-square-foot all-inclusive playground, the largest of its nature anywhere in this area. This will have individually designed, custom features. We would be forever grateful if you would provide us with these funds.”
“I’ve had the privilege of hearing their entire presentation,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, who also represents the county on the YCVB board.
“What we are asking for is $300,000, over a five-year period of time, so $60,000 a year,” Sautter said.
“And I would assume that now the lodging tax receipts are picking up, compared to where they had been (due to the COVID pandemic),” added Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“And I must mention that this morning, I had a question about doing this $300,000 over the course of three years,” Sautter said.
“We are so far along with this project, we have been so blessed,” McDaniel said. “The sooner we can pay off the loan, the better. We are prepared to break ground by 2022. We have raised over $600,000, that’s in the account. And yesterday, we found out about two $20,000 donations and we have a donor who has pledged $2,500 and will donate another $2,500 if the $2,500 is matched by others by Oct. 1. We are very close -- with this grant, we are almost there.”
This project is projected to cost right around $1 million.
“I read the application and the material about this last night,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I was totally amazed by the donors and the features of this project – and this is even for old people (which was met with laughter).”
“Are you comfortable with doing this over three years, Bob?” asked Commissioner Bulgrin.
“I think we can certainly do that,” Sautter said. “As far as other projects coming in, other applications, there is nothing really on the radar right now. The balance in that account now is $280,000 and we typically have $180,000 come in each year (to each of the lodging tax funds, one being visitor improvement and one being promotions). We think this is an awesome project.”
“We also have one more payment on the Holthus Convention Center and after that payment, that annual pay-out drops off,” Obermier added.
“If this, over three years, if it was a little tight, could we pull some money out of the inheritance fund to do a one-time payment, to balance that out?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.
“The inheritance fund is non-restrictive and that could be done, but I think it is appropriate to take the funds from the visitor improvement fund,” Obermier responded. “I think this fund can handle this.”
“And there have been years we were able to do double payments for the convention center, as an example, when the funds were there and we are used to that money coming out each year,” Sautter added.
“I would like to make a motion to grant the $300,000 over the course of three years, from the visitors improvement fund,” said Commissioner Bulgrin, which was seconded by Bamesberger. All the commissioners voted in favor.