Commissioners agree to $300,000 grant for PPL Playground from visitor improvement fund

“Are you comfortable with doing this over three years, Bob?” asked Commissioner Bulgrin.

“I think we can certainly do that,” Sautter said. “As far as other projects coming in, other applications, there is nothing really on the radar right now. The balance in that account now is $280,000 and we typically have $180,000 come in each year (to each of the lodging tax funds, one being visitor improvement and one being promotions). We think this is an awesome project.”

“We also have one more payment on the Holthus Convention Center and after that payment, that annual pay-out drops off,” Obermier added.

“If this, over three years, if it was a little tight, could we pull some money out of the inheritance fund to do a one-time payment, to balance that out?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

“The inheritance fund is non-restrictive and that could be done, but I think it is appropriate to take the funds from the visitor improvement fund,” Obermier responded. “I think this fund can handle this.”

“And there have been years we were able to do double payments for the convention center, as an example, when the funds were there and we are used to that money coming out each year,” Sautter added.