Commissioners adjust valuations for people who lost property due to tornadoes, hail

YORK – The York County Commissioners, convened as the board of equalization, sat down with Assessor Ann Charlton this week to do something they’ve never done before – adjust 2022 valuations for certain properties that were heavily damaged and destroyed by the June tornado/hail situation.

Property owners had the opportunity to file applications, asking for the valuation adjustments, if they lost property or had substantial property loss (due to no fault of their own) between January 1 and July 1. The filing deadline was July 15.

Once property owners filed those applications, Charlton and her staff went to each of the properties to exam the damage and destruction – which they also photographed so the county board members could see for themselves.

All totaled, 29 property owners filed requests – some of them filed for multiple parcels/structures.

“We are doing this for heavily damaged and destroyed property, this is on their assessments,” Charlton said before the commissioners started considering each one individually. “This is to consider adjustments to their real estate value.”

She noted there were a lot of different factors to consider. As an example, while many structures in York County sustained hail damage, the most serious damage was considered to be in situations where the hail stones actually went through the roof, broke numerous windows, etc., and created damage to the interior as a result.

“I determined that if the damage was enough to see that it was of that nature, there should be a 20% adjustment,” Charlton said. “Some of the properties didn’t qualify. I also called other assessors to discuss how this should be done. This is an adjustment on value, not the replacement cost which is what insurance companies do. And this file will be maintained in the assessor’s office to be reevaluated in 2023. As an example, if a structure is replaced as of Jan. 1, 2023, it will be back on the tax roll. If a property is fixed, that value will be back on the tax roll.”

Charlton also noted that some property owners applied for assessment to be erased where structures had been completely destroyed – but it was discovered upon their report that the structures had never been reported for assessment in the first place, so no adjustment was necessary. But if they are built or fixed by Jan. 1, 2023, they will certainly be noted this time because they are in the file of watched properties.

There were a number of houses – mostly in the Waco, McCool and Lushton areas – that received 20% valuation adjustments.

And there were a lot of farmers who lost grain bins and machine sheds.

The county board agreed to erase the value of 38 bins that were destroyed. It was noted that one of the bins was completely picked up and blown across the road.

When it came to machine sheds, Charlton recommended a 50% value reduction on one where the roof had been lifted off. She also recommended total valuation be removed for six machine sheds because they were completely destroyed. The county board agreed with her recommendations.

“I have to say there is one thing I learned in this tour we took of all the destruction,” Charlton said, “and that was that the newer buildings went faster than the old ones. We saw places where the new machine shed was completely destroyed but the old quonsot right next to it was barely touched.”

One garage was completely wiped away – so was the valuation – and another was picked up, moved and destroyed. Its valuation, also, was wiped off the tax rolls, along with another attached garage in the same area of the county where it was completely destroyed.

The value of one house was taken down by 50%.

And another by Lushton was adjusted by 75% because it is currently uninhabitable. Charlton said part of the house was actually moved by the tornado and it cannot be lived in as it stands now.

Charlton also noted that she received an application regarding a bin site, which the commissioners agreed to completely adjust by 100% due to total loss. “Now, nearby, there was a house which was almost nearly destroyed, but they didn’t file a claim for that so you have nothing to consider.”

The board and Charlton said they realized there may be people – like that house owner – who weren’t aware of the property adjustment form or the July 15 deadline. They can still call the assessor’s office.

“Any time there is a change of property – an addition or something going away – you should tell the assessor’s office,” Charlton said. “If someone missed this deadline, they can still tell the assessor’s office and they can be reassessed. If there is any property gone for any reason, they should still tell the assessor’s office and we will take a look at it. How the property sits on Jan. 1, 2023, is how the value will sit for 2023.”