Commissioners accept first bridge bid in new bonding phase

YORK – The York County Commissioners has accepted the first bid for new bridge construction in the county’s new bonding phase.

The county has been doing bond issues for a number of years, in order to accomplish road and bridge construction projects that would not be afforded otherwise.

When the last phase was coming to a close, this year, the county commissioners agreed to do another bond issue to do another round of bridge projects.

During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners opened two bids.

This project is to replace a 1923 bridge over Beaver Creek.

York Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said, the current bridge “is very low and the water always goes over it. There will also be improvement to the road. This will greatly improve Road E.”

The low bid came in at $197,638 from Norfolk Contracting. A second bid was also received from a North Platte company, coming in at $266,300.

The Norfolk Contracting bid indicated the work would begin in May, while the other bid said the work would begin in February.

Keim reviewed the bids and came back to recommend the low bid.