Commissioners accept bid, slightly over $1 million, for bridge replacements

• Reece Construction of Salina, Kan., bid of $1,329,074.86

• K2 Construction of Lincoln, bid of $1,384,985

York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said the engineer’s estimate on the project had been $1,304,979.

After the bids were opened, Keim went through each to review all the details and came back to the commissioners with a recommendation.

“Midwest is the one I am recommending. They have the low bid and going with them saves $250,000 for another project.”

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked for the amount from Midwest that would be spent on each individual bridge. Keim said the bridge on Road U would cost $459,771.16 and the bridge on Road 10 would cost $613,649.68.

“The reason the second bridge is a little higher is because a box culvert in that area will have to be extended, as part of the bridge project itself,” Keim explained.

It was also asked when the bridges were built – Keim said the estimate is in the late 1920s, early 1930s.

Keim said that Midwest’s bid indicated both bridges would be completed by September, 2021. He also noted that the company indicated they would be working on the bridges at the same time.

All the commissioners voted in favor of accepting the Midwest bid, with the exception of Commissioner Paul Buller who was not present at this particular meeting.

