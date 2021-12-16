Commissioner: “We are enticing people to be criminals, by paying their medical bills”

YORK – Upon the presentation of the claims this week, during the regular meeting of the York County Commissioners, there came to be yet another conversation about how much the county is paying for jail inmates’ prescription, dental and doctor bills.
This has been an ongoing issue this county board and former boards have had concerns about.
State law requires counties to pay these bills for anyone who is in custody of law enforcement and/or in their jails when the services are rendered.
“This week, we have a $3,800 dentist bill for an inmate or inmates,” said an exasperated Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I think we are enticing people to be criminals, by paying their medical bills. This is ridiculous; it is getting completely out of control. I know we have to pay these bills because the state says so, but it is insane! And I know all other counties in the state are seeing the same thing. This is getting out of hand. We are making it good for them to be in jail because if they have bad teeth, we’ll pay for their trips to the dentist. We will pay for their prescriptions. And of course, we will take them to the doctor.”
Last month, the commissioners were surprised to see a $10,518.83 bill for an inmate’s medical care.
It was noted that York General Health Care Services agreed a number of years ago to only charge the county at Medicaid rate for inmates’ bills, so that has saved the county some money.
But as long as jail inmates have pharmaceutical, dentist or medical needs, the county has to provide it and pay for it.
That is also the case when jail inmates are being housed in other jurisdictions because the York County Jail is full. If an inmate is in a county’s custody, they are in that county’s custody regardless of where they are being physically held.
The York News-Times decided to look at how much has been spent for this purpose in 2021, by going back through all the claims. The following were the totals:
• January: $2,520.90
• February: $5,028.25
• March: $3,237.40
• April: $5,253.12
• May: $6,585.09
• June: $5,573.85
• July: $5,200.56
• August: $4,091.82
• September: $4,377.12
• October: $2,696.59
• November: $15,661.85
The figures for December (and the entire calendar year) are not yet known because there is still one more set of claims to be considered for this month.
So the total spent, so far, in 2021, for jail inmates’ prescriptions, dental and doctor visits, has been $60,226.55.
In their past frustrations, some of the county board members have suggested going to state representatives to see if there are alternatives to putting all this financial responsibility on the backs of counties.
“Enough is enough,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said during an earlier meeting, on the same topic. “That’s what I have to say about that. There has to be a solution to this problem, other than putting in all on the counties.”