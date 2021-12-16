Commissioner: “We are enticing people to be criminals, by paying their medical bills”

“This week, we have a $3,800 dentist bill for an inmate or inmates,” said an exasperated Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I think we are enticing people to be criminals, by paying their medical bills. This is ridiculous; it is getting completely out of control. I know we have to pay these bills because the state says so, but it is insane! And I know all other counties in the state are seeing the same thing. This is getting out of hand. We are making it good for them to be in jail because if they have bad teeth, we’ll pay for their trips to the dentist. We will pay for their prescriptions. And of course, we will take them to the doctor.”