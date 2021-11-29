Commissioner announces candidacy for county assessor

YORK – York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin has announced he will be filing as a candidate for county assessor, running for the position in 2022.

Longtime York County Assessor Ann Charlton has announced she will not be seeking reelection as she plans to retire after five decades of county service.

Bulgrin is a lifelong York County resident. He graduated from Centennial High School in 1998 and earned his degree in business from Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

He was elected to the York County Board of Commissioners in 2008 and was reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He served as county board chairman from 2011-2013 and served as the vice-chairman in 2020 and 2021.

He successfully completed the Assessor Certification Exam administered by the Nebraska Department of Revenue in August of 2021, which is a requirement for filing candidacy seeking the position of assessor.

Bulgrin is currently in the middle of his current four-year term on the commissioners’ board. Should he be elected to the position of assessor in 2022, his seat on the county board would then be declared vacant and an appointment would be made for someone else to fulfill that term on the board of commissioners.

