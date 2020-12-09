Commencement celebrates York College 2020 graduates

Eckman, chancellor of York College, inspired graduates to continue their service to God, family and society in a world that needs their leadership now more than ever. He assured them of their ability to make a difference even amidst the current trials. “Don’t aspire to make a living, but aspire to make a difference. Decide who you want to be rather than just what you want to do.” Eckman also reassured graduates that their mistakes and failures will help shape them. “Do not fear failure but be terrified of regret.”

The ceremony continued as graduates lined up to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas from Dr. Eckman, as many would have in the spring if it hadn’t been for the pandemic. Each graduate was greeted with a masked smile, a handshake, and a few words of personal encouragement from Eckman. Master’s and bachelor’s degrees were awarded during the ceremony and then were hooded by their escort with the hood that represented their field of study.

Spring 2020 graduates who were unable to attend will also have the option to participate in the upcoming Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

Editor's note: The following designations are referred to in this story:

• Cum Laude – Grade Point Average of 3.40 or higher