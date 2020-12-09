Commencement celebrates York College 2020 graduates

YORK -- York College held a commencement ceremony Saturday, December 5, to recognize the accomplishments of students who had completed the requirements for graduation after the fall semester.
Graduates from the spring were also invited to participate in the celebration as their ceremony was canceled. The event took place in the Colis and Delores Campbell Student Activities Center. The larger space and smaller ceremony allowed graduates to sit amongst their families and guests, while still practicing physical distancing.
Bachelor’s Degrees: Hannah Anderson***, Molly Bich***, Joshua Brown, Joshua Hamilton,Taylor Kinney**, Alexis Lacina***, Cassandra Martinez, Davi Matheus Mendonca***, Katrina Murdock, Olivia Nabb*, Carter Price**, Jason Richardson*, Maricela Romero, Melody Thomsen, Kafani Williams (See editor's note regarding the designations)
Master’s Degrees, M.A. Organizational and Global Leadership (MOGL), M.A. Curriculum and Instruction (MCI): Michael Lough (MCI), Dylan Roller (MOGL), Kermit Thomas III (MOGL), Robin Willis (MOGL)
The ceremony included a welcome from President Sam Smith and an introduction of the speaker, saying, “I am pleased to introduce today’s commencement speaker, though in reality, he needs no introduction. Dr. Steve Eckman, who students refer to as Pres Eck, most likely knows those of you graduating today by name. I don’t need to introduce him to you because you know him, and he knows you.”
Eckman, chancellor of York College, inspired graduates to continue their service to God, family and society in a world that needs their leadership now more than ever. He assured them of their ability to make a difference even amidst the current trials. “Don’t aspire to make a living, but aspire to make a difference. Decide who you want to be rather than just what you want to do.” Eckman also reassured graduates that their mistakes and failures will help shape them. “Do not fear failure but be terrified of regret.”
The ceremony continued as graduates lined up to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas from Dr. Eckman, as many would have in the spring if it hadn’t been for the pandemic. Each graduate was greeted with a masked smile, a handshake, and a few words of personal encouragement from Eckman. Master’s and bachelor’s degrees were awarded during the ceremony and then were hooded by their escort with the hood that represented their field of study.
Spring 2020 graduates who were unable to attend will also have the option to participate in the upcoming Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.
Editor's note: The following designations are referred to in this story:
• Cum Laude – Grade Point Average of 3.40 or higher
** Magna Cum Laude – Grade Point Average of 3.60 or higher
*** Summa Cum Laude – Grade Point Average of 3.85 or higher
