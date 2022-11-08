Coming out to vote

YORK – The polling locations were busy in York County and around the nation as the 2022 General Election got underway Tuesday.

Turn-out was good at the York City Auditorium as many were gathering in the historic polling place for York residents and reports were that other polling locations in the county were seeing a healthy amount of traffic.

Early Tuesday morning, lines were forming at the different ward stations in the auditorium and there was a steady flow of people in and out of the front doors of the historic building.

In McCool Junction, voters were active early as many got the job done before going to work or getting too busy.

With the polls open for 12 hours, there was plenty of time for many to cast their ballots.

And there were many who cast ballots early in York County, numbering over 700 last week already, according to York County Clerk Kelly Turner.

The local results for the election are online at www.yorknewstimes.com, as local vote totals were not available in time to make the printing deadline Tuesday night. All the local results will be printed, in full, in the Thursday, Nov. 10, publication of the York News-Times.

There were a number of locally contested races, including that for District 24 representative at the legislature. Running for this seat were Jana Hughes and Pat Hotovy.

Running for York City Council were Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Christi Lones, Steve Postier, Jeff McGregor and Vicki Northrop.

The roster of candidates for Henderson City Council included Daniel O’Brien, Brian Hiebner, Cheryl Ratzlaff, Teri Pollet and Mitchell Huxoll.

The list of candidates for Heartland School Board included Ryan Goertzen, Tammy Ott, Kent Allen and Jennifer Hiebner.

Running for the McCool School Board were Matthew Clark, Alysia Clark, Breana Garretson and Krystal Rasmussen.

Running for Benedict Village Board were Miranda Martin, Aaron Reetz and Robert Jensen.

Running for Waco Village Board were Rick Pfeifer, Gaye Nelson and Katharine Bremer.

Voters were also asked to vote for Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District board members, the governor, District 3 Congressman and a number of state officers. There were also questions regarding voter identification requirements and increasing the minimum wage. And all the county elected officials, plus two county commissioners, were on the ballots -- all were uncontested and the treasurer's office was on a write-in basis.