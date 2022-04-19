Columbarium provides new cremation cemetery options

YORK – A beautiful, marble columbarium has been purchased and placed at Greenwood Cemetery which will provide a new cemetery option for those who choose cremation.

Todd Gardner, cemetery caretaker, said the cemetery foundation decided to move forward with a project that will result in three of these structures being placed toward the center of the cemetery.

A columbarium is a building with niches in which funeral urns can be placed and perpetually stored.

The first of the three structures was placed late last week. It has 48 niches, 24 on each side. Each niche measures 12 inches high, 12 inches wide and 12 inches deep.

“We think this will be another option for people going the cremation route, as more and more people are doing these days,” Gardner said.

The beautiful granite structure was delivered and set by Wegner Monument Company on a concrete slab put down by Nate Steever from Steever Masonry Company. Tom Kopcho voluntarily provided mechanical power via a loader from Kopcho’s, in order to lift the 5,200-pound structure off Wegner’s flatbed truck. The structure was gingerly lifted, transported and set down, as the Nebraska wind was ever present during the process.

Urns carrying loved ones’ ashes can be placed inside the niche and then the niche is sealed.

Gardner explained that the front plates on the niches can be taken to Wegner where names and other information can be engraved on the surface.

The structure cost approximately $20,000, Gardner said.

This structure, and the next two that will be arriving in the future, is part of the cemetery expansion plan.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.