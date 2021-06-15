College of Saint Mary announces Spring 2021 Dean's List and President's Honor Roll

OMAHA - College of Saint Mary has announced the exceptional achievements of students with the release of the Dean's List and President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2021 Semester. In total, 174 students were named to the honorary dean's list, while 124 students made the President's Honor Roll.

"I'm so proud of our students and their commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in their communities," said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kimberly Allen. "It's an incredible honor to make this list and these students earned it with all the hard work they put in throughout the semester."

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion in the President's Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Hannah Horne of Exeter, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Senior; Grace Zelasney of Osceola, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Special Education, Sophomore and Maria Hernandez Banda of York, Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies, Senior.