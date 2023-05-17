Editors note: The largest segment of Nebraska’s agriculture industry is beef production. It powers the state’s economy and has an unmistakable impact on almost everyone in Nebraska. In honor of beef month, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is sharing a series that will feature people, places and research that are a cornerstone of Nebraska’s land grant mission.

LINCOLN — As first-generation Husker Chaylee Tonniges wraps up her junior year in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln, she is solidifying her future after graduation to work in the beef sector in her home state—the beef state.

An experience she had as a four-year-old showing bucket calf at the 2003 York County fair set her on a trajectory that she has maintained throughout her childhood, high school and now as she wraps up her college years.

“Showing that calf at the fair would be a foreshadowing to what my lifelong passion would be,” says Tonniges.

Growing up as the fourth generation on her family’s row crop and backgrounding operating near Gresham, Tonniges naturally excelled in high school FFA, 4-H and showing cattle.

With Tonniges's energy and work ethic, it was no surprise to her family when she decided to be the first to attend college, and Nebraska was at the top of her list.

“East Campus is its own community and makes university life seem more personal,” says Tonniges.

“The staff in any department makes you feel welcomed and seen, and I think that’s really unique for a university with 20,000 students in attendance.”

Working towards a degree in animal science with minors in the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars Program and Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program has allowed Tonniges to integrate all of her interests.

Tonniges says that her mentor, Gary Sullivan, and her advisor, Kacie McCarthy, have made all of the difference in her experience, encouraging her to get involved on campus and beyond.

With their guidance, Tonniges took the leap and got involved with the Block & Bridle club, helping put on the famous steak fry last year. She is also part of the FFA Alumni Club and the Young Nebraska Cattlemen, which have helped her build relationships with movers and shakers in the beef industry. As a result, she landed an internship with Nebraska Cattlemen during the school year, a real compliment to her involvement on campus already.

“I’m really understanding all of the work that organizations like Nebraska Cattlemen put in to advocate on behalf of producers,” says Tonniges.

This June, Tonniges’ year as the Nebraska Cattlewomen’s 2022 Collegiate Beef Ambassador ends, which has given her the opportunity to teach and utilize her background and education in animal science when visiting with students and adults from all walks of life.

“The best part about my role as an ambassador is being able to educate youth about beef and building relationships within Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraskans across the state,” said Tonniges.

“I’ve learned how to appreciate differences and to understand how others think and meet them where they’re at.”

Throughout this past year, Tonniges has traveled the state to promote beef and answer questions at elementary schools, high schools and the birthing pavilion Nebraska State Fair. She has also attended countless regional cattlemen's events.

In addition, Tonniges took the leap and purchased her very first Red Angus cows earlier this year with guidance from mentors in the Engler program and the support of her family.

“Engler has helped me build my own brand off of my family's legacy to create my own facet of the operation at home.”

Using her skills, Tonniges is building the foundation of her future herd at J Bar K.

“It’s very rewarding to see my family supporting me to refine the genetics for our operation so we can meet our goals and add more value to our operation,” Tonniges said.

Her experiences within CASNR and the beef industry will doubtless lead to a bright future in the beef industry. Tonniges is eager to get back to the family operation full-time, but her parents have encouraged her to get more experience before coming home.

Over the summer, Tonniges will serve as the U.S. Business Channels Sales field intern for Merck Animal Health. She will be based out of Nebraska but will take part in a project with Bomgaars stores covering Nebraska and Kansas and several western states focusing on equine and cattle.