Colburn named regional publisher with Lee Enterprises

COLUMBUS – Lee Enterprises is pleased to announce that Carrie Colburn will become publisher for the Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun and David City Banner-Press as well as continuing as publisher for the York News-Times.

Colburn will take over following current publisher Vincent Laboy’s last day on Friday, Oct. 8. She will split time with her team at the York News-Times, where she has been publisher since March 2016.

“I am excited about the opportunities that these three communities offer,” Colburn said. “I am anxious to meet our customers and readers and get involved in the community.”

Carrie currently serves with the York General Hospital Board of Directors, York County CASA, York County Development Corporation, York Rotary Club and has served as past president of the York Area Chamber of Commerce and as a TeamMates mentor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In her free time, Carrie and her husband Jesse stay busy with the activities of their four children – June, 7, Gage, 5, and twins Blaine and Nash, 2. They have lived in York County since 2009.