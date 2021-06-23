Cocaine found in traffic stop leads to seven felony charges

YORK – A traffic stop in York County led to the discovery of cocaine by sheriff’s deputies and an Illinois man is now facing seven felony charges in York County District Court.

Jacob R. McNulty, 23, has been formally charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; one count of possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 870 when he saw a McNulty drive onto the shoulder while exiting into York.

A traffic stop was initiated.

In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy says he could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle when he spoke with McNulty, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The deputy says in the affidavit that when he spoke to McNulty about doing a search of the vehicle, “he became very upset and confrontational. He did not want me to search and the vehicle and made it very clear to me that he did not want me to. I advised McNulty that I had probable cause to search.”