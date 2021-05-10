Cocaine, forged and counterfeit items found after pursuit lead to charges

YORK – A 22-year-old Madison, Wisconsin man is facing five felony charges after he took York County law enforcement on a high speed pursuit and then was found in the possession of cocaine and multiple items connected with forgery, fraud and counterfeiting.
The case against Demari Alston has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol during the night on Interstate 80 when he saw a westbound vehicle proceeding at 96 mph. As he began to initiate a traffic stop, it is alleged Alston (the driver of the vehicle) began to accelerate at a higher rate of speed while changing lanes to pass vehicles. The vehicle continued westbound on Interstate 80 until exiting at the Henderson interchange. It then turned right and proceeded a mile north.
At that point, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and a man exited. The deputy stopped and drew his service weapon, giving loud verbal commands to him to show his hands. The man did not comply, the affidavit says. At that point, the vehicle then continued northbound on Road B at speeds reaching in excess of 115 mph. The deputy decided to leave the man who had exited the vehicle and continue the pursuit. On Road B, near Road 13, there was a train blocking a crossing which goes over Road B – the vehicle turned into Biegertt Feeds at 1311 Road B and traveled southbound through the business. The vehicle ultimately came a stop while still at Biegertt Feeds.
“At this time, I drew my service weapon while giving loud verbal commands for the driver to show me his hands along with other instructions for the driver so I could take him into custody. I had the driver lay on the ground and I conducted handcuffing procedures,” the deputy said in his affidavit.
Alston, the driver, was taken into custody.
“In clearing the vehicle, I could smell the overwhelming smell of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” the deputy said in the affidavit filed with the court.
The deputy’s drug dog was deployed and it soon alerted to the presence of narcotics.
A search was conducted and numerous checks, debit cards, a printer and a laptop computer (determined to be used in making counterfeit transaction devices and checks) were found.
Also allegedly found in the vehicle was cocaine, a digital scale and baggies.
The deputies also found criminal complaint paperwork which indicated Alston and several other co-defendants were being charged with 14 different counts of fraud or forgery in Dane County, Wis.
A search through Alston’s phone showed text messages regarding obtaining fake identification cards, photographs of different people’s driver’s license and transactions involving mobile banking applications.
Also located on his computer was a document which appeared to make a check look as if it came from the Social Security Administration.
A review of Alston’s criminal history showed he is a felon with convictions for theft, burglary, bail jumping and possession of a controlled substance. He has also been charged with probation violations, forgery and fraud against a financial institution.
In York County, he is facing the following charges: unlawful circulation of a financial transaction device, a Class 2A felony; criminal possession of more than four financial transaction devices, a Class 2A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and criminal possession of a forgery device, a Class 4 felony.