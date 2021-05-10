Cocaine, forged and counterfeit items found after pursuit lead to charges

YORK – A 22-year-old Madison, Wisconsin man is facing five felony charges after he took York County law enforcement on a high speed pursuit and then was found in the possession of cocaine and multiple items connected with forgery, fraud and counterfeiting.

The case against Demari Alston has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol during the night on Interstate 80 when he saw a westbound vehicle proceeding at 96 mph. As he began to initiate a traffic stop, it is alleged Alston (the driver of the vehicle) began to accelerate at a higher rate of speed while changing lanes to pass vehicles. The vehicle continued westbound on Interstate 80 until exiting at the Henderson interchange. It then turned right and proceeded a mile north.