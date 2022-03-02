Cocaine discovery leads to $10K fine, jail and probation

YORK – A traffic stop in York County led to the discovery of cocaine by sheriff’s deputies and Jacob R. McNulty, 23, of Illinois, initially pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges (one being a Class 1C felony carrying a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison) and one misdemeanor in York County District Court.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 870 when he saw McNulty drive onto the shoulder while exiting into York.

A traffic stop was initiated.

In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy says he could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle when he spoke with McNulty, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The deputy says in the affidavit that when he spoke to McNulty about doing a search of the vehicle, “he became very upset and confrontational. He did not want me to search the vehicle and made it very clear to me that he did not want me to. I advised McNulty that I had probable cause to search.”

Other deputies arrived at the location and McNulty refused to give them the keys to the vehicle. After McNulty was handcuffed, the keys were accessed.

According to the affidavit, deputies found 40.5 grams of a white powdery substance in the center console, which field tested positive as cocaine. They also found five pounds of raw marijuana in the trunk. Other items discovered were 132 containers of THC wax concentrate, a black digital scale, eight grams of THC powder, eight containers of THC wax ranging from 59-143 grams and nine containers of edible THC products.

McNulty was formally charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; one count of possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and possession of 28-139 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 C felony.

Later, a plea agreement was reached with McNulty pleading guilty to possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

This past week, McNulty was sentenced to three years of traditional probation for the marijuana conviction. But for having no drug tax stamp, he was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution and he was sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served immediately.