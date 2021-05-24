Co-founder of Chances R, Ray Reetz, remembered

“On Sundays, we waited to open until 8 a.m. so we could scrub and wax the floor before we opened up,” Ray remembered.

After a few years, Ray said they were “exhausted” and they decided to expand in order to grow the business and add to their staff.

They purchased the Roger’s Electric building, where the east dining room is today located, and Merle’s Garage, which is now the Shir-Ray Room.

Chances R was born.

“We were broke, but we thought we’d give it a try,” Shirley said in that 2006 interview.

Over the course of time, more storefronts became part of the Chances R facility – as they purchased a building that once held a laundromat and the Herb Lauber Seed Company.

The laundromat had four apartments located on the second floor – in 1968, the Reetz family called the apartments home while building a house.

In 1983, the business underwent a face-lift. Working with designers and architects from Arizona, Ray and Shirley blended their love of antiques and stained glass. The end result was an elegant, yet casual dining experience.

The Tommy-Suz beer garden was added in the 1980s.