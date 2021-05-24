Co-founder of Chances R, Ray Reetz, remembered

YORK – “Chances are we’ll make it, chances are we’ll go broke.”
That was the sentiment of Ray and Shirley Reetz in 1964 when they took a leap of faith and expanded the little Cozy Lunch diner in downtown York.
They even used their mantra in the new restaurant’s name – Chances R.
The Reetz couple spent many long hours transforming a small business into what became a legendary eatery in Nebraska.
Ray Reetz passed away last Thursday, May 20, at the age of 87.
In 1931, Hiney Nuefeld opened The Cozy Lunch – in 1937, Roy and Robert Schultz (Shirley’s father and grandfather) purchased the cafe. Over the next 20 years as the Schultz family operation, the business thrived.
In 1957, Shirley and Ray became the owners of the business, making the decision to expand the 50-seat diner a few years later.
The early days were tough for the young couple, they remembered in a News-Times interview in 2006.
“We ran with one cook and one waitress,” Ray remembered. “I opened and had one gal who opened part of the time. Shirley would close and was sometimes the night cook. We only had three or four employees and ran for six years that way, seven days a week.
“On Sundays, we waited to open until 8 a.m. so we could scrub and wax the floor before we opened up,” Ray remembered.
After a few years, Ray said they were “exhausted” and they decided to expand in order to grow the business and add to their staff.
They purchased the Roger’s Electric building, where the east dining room is today located, and Merle’s Garage, which is now the Shir-Ray Room.
Chances R was born.
“We were broke, but we thought we’d give it a try,” Shirley said in that 2006 interview.
Over the course of time, more storefronts became part of the Chances R facility – as they purchased a building that once held a laundromat and the Herb Lauber Seed Company.
The laundromat had four apartments located on the second floor – in 1968, the Reetz family called the apartments home while building a house.
In 1983, the business underwent a face-lift. Working with designers and architects from Arizona, Ray and Shirley blended their love of antiques and stained glass. The end result was an elegant, yet casual dining experience.
The Tommy-Suz beer garden was added in the 1980s.
Meanwhile, the restaurant became one of the most famous institutions Nebraska has to offer – with locals and travelers from around the nation enjoying their famous pan-fried chicken, creamy homemade gravy and carrot cake for dessert.
In 1994, they received the honor of being named the Restaurateurs of the Year by the Nebraska Restaurant Association. In 2006, they were presented the Business Hall of Fame Legends Award by the York Area Chamber of Commerce – which recognizes businesses for their longevity, impact on the community, chamber membership and community service.
Eventually, Shirley and Ray were able to retire – leaving the business in the capable hands of their daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Tom Vanous, and loyal employees.
Funeral services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York.