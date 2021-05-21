Club Notes

Stromsburg Senior Center

STROMSBURG -- Bingo will be played at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at the Stromsburg Senior Center.

York Young Professionals

YORK -- The York Chamber’s Young Professionals will host a “Lattes with Leaders” at Captain Red Beards on Tuesday, May 25 beginning at 7 a.m. Rachel Kallio, owner of Life Unpredictable Photography, will be the featured guest. Rachel will share with those in attendance her professional journey that has brought her to this point and where she sees her path taking her. Lattes with Leaders is a bi-monthly event that is open to the public and hosted by the York Chamber Young Professionals.

Waco CBO

WACO -- The Waco CBO will have a Memorial Day breakfast on Monday, May 31, from 8-11 a.m. It will be held at the community building. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, muffins or a coffee cake is asked to bring their donation to the community building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are also neeed for set-up, serving and clean-up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers may sign up by contact Carl Gordon at 402-719-6950.

Fairmont Senior Center