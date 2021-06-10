Club Notes

York County Relay for Life

YORK -- The York County Relay for Life will be a mix of virtual and in-person events this year with all ceremonies being broadcast on Facebook Live this year. The event will be held on Saturday, June 12 starting at 5 p.m. A drive-through meal will be served and a drive-through luminarie event will be held.

Cross County Board of Education

STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Board of Education will be Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at the media center at the school.

The Bookworms

YORK -- The Bookworms will meet to discuss the book, “A Reluctant Bride” by Judy Holland, on Thursday, June 17.

Fairmont Community Club

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m., at the Legion, on Monday, June 17.

CASA for York County