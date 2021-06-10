 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club Notes
0 comments

Club Notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

York County Relay for Life

YORK -- The York County Relay for Life will be a mix of virtual and in-person events this year with all ceremonies being broadcast on Facebook Live this year. The event will be held on Saturday, June 12 starting at 5 p.m. A drive-through meal will be served and a drive-through luminarie event will be held.

Cross County Board of Education

STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Board of Education will be Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at the media center at the school.

The Bookworms

YORK -- The Bookworms will meet to discuss the book, “A Reluctant Bride” by Judy Holland, on Thursday, June 17.

Fairmont Community Club

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m., at the Legion, on Monday, June 17.

CASA for York County

YORK -- CASA for York County will be hosting a “Homegrown Garden Tour” on Friday, June 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Gardens on the tour include: Jordan and Kirby Crawford, Todd & Carol Faller, Kelly & Virginia Holthus, Tom & Aloha Schmid and Chris & Tonya Warneke. This event is a special fundraiser designed to provide children in the community with a home to grow, bloom and flourish in. Tickets are $25 each at available at CASAforYork.org. Refreshments will be served and a planted gift will be given to all attendees. Supporting sponsors include Faller Landscape and Harmony Nursery Daylily Farm.

Waco CBO

WACO -- The next Waco Community Betterment Organization (CBO) meeting will be held Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m., at the community building.

Gresham Volunteer Fire Department

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Fairmont Senior Center

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Senior Center will have its birthday dinner and games on Thursday, June 24.

Lively Livestock 4-H Club

BENEDICT -- The next meeting of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club will be Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center.

York Garden Club

YORK -- The York Garden Club will meet on June 28, 2021 at Chances R at 2 p.m. for a short meeting and then drive to Naber’s Produce Farm for a tour.

Fairmont Fire and Rescue

FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Fire and Rescue will meet at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29.

York County Development Corporation

YORK -- The York County Development Corporation is inviting all York County service clubs, community groups, church groups and non-profit organizations to the second annual Adult Involvement Fair. This year, the event will take place during the Balloon Days weekend, on Saturday, July 17, from 9-11 a.m. Groups will be interspersed among the sidewalk sales. Interested groups should contact Derek before June 10 at ddauel@yorkdevcom.com or 402-362-3333, if they want to participate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby wolves frolic in Belgium wildlife park

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News