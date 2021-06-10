Club Notes

York County Relay for Life
YORK -- The York County Relay for Life will be a mix of virtual and in-person events this year with all ceremonies being broadcast on Facebook Live this year. The event will be held on Saturday, June 12 starting at 5 p.m. A drive-through meal will be served and a drive-through luminarie event will be held.
Cross County Board of Education
STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Board of Education will be Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at the media center at the school.
The Bookworms
YORK -- The Bookworms will meet to discuss the book, “A Reluctant Bride” by Judy Holland, on Thursday, June 17.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m., at the Legion, on Monday, June 17.
CASA for York County
YORK -- CASA for York County will be hosting a “Homegrown Garden Tour” on Friday, June 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Gardens on the tour include: Jordan and Kirby Crawford, Todd & Carol Faller, Kelly & Virginia Holthus, Tom & Aloha Schmid and Chris & Tonya Warneke. This event is a special fundraiser designed to provide children in the community with a home to grow, bloom and flourish in. Tickets are $25 each at available at CASAforYork.org. Refreshments will be served and a planted gift will be given to all attendees. Supporting sponsors include Faller Landscape and Harmony Nursery Daylily Farm.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The next Waco Community Betterment Organization (CBO) meeting will be held Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m., at the community building.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont Senior Center
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Senior Center will have its birthday dinner and games on Thursday, June 24.
Lively Livestock 4-H Club
BENEDICT -- The next meeting of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club will be Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center.
York Garden Club
YORK -- The York Garden Club will meet on June 28, 2021 at Chances R at 2 p.m. for a short meeting and then drive to Naber’s Produce Farm for a tour.
Fairmont Fire and Rescue
FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Fire and Rescue will meet at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29.
York County Development Corporation
YORK -- The York County Development Corporation is inviting all York County service clubs, community groups, church groups and non-profit organizations to the second annual Adult Involvement Fair. This year, the event will take place during the Balloon Days weekend, on Saturday, July 17, from 9-11 a.m. Groups will be interspersed among the sidewalk sales. Interested groups should contact Derek before June 10 at ddauel@yorkdevcom.com or 402-362-3333, if they want to participate.