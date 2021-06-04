Club Notes

Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Community Cleanup Day will be Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. A large roll off dumpster will be available on Main Street. No chemicals, tires or paint. Please unload your own items as there will be limited volunteers on site. If you need curbside assistance call the village office. Volunteers will not enter any home/shelters and all pick ups must be at the curb. This is a one day even sponsored by the Fairmont Community Club, no Friday drop offs.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The next Benedict Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Waco Cemetery District
WACO -- The Waco Cemetery District’s annual meeting will be held at the Waco Village office on Tuesday, June 8. The public is encouraged to attend.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training session for the fire department will be Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.
York County Relay for Life
YORK -- The York County Relay for Life will be a mix of virtual and in-person events this year with all ceremonies being broadcast on Facebook Live this year. The event will be held on Saturday, June 12 starting at 5 p.m. A drive-through meal will be served and a drive-through luminarie event will be held.
Cross County Board of Education
STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Board of Education will be Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at the media center at the school.
CASA for York County
YORK -- CASA for York County will be hosting a “Homegrown Garden Tour” on Friday, June 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Gardens on the tour include: Jordan and Kirby Crawford, Todd & Carol Faller, Kelly & Virginia Holthus, Tom & Aloha Schmid and Chris & Tonya Warneke. This event is a special fundraiser designed to provide children in the community with a home to grow, bloom and flourish in. Tickets are $25 each at available at CASAforYork.org. Refreshments will be served and a planted gift will be given to all attendees. Supporting sponsors include Faller Landscape and Harmony Nursery Daylily Farm.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The next Waco Community Betterment Organization (CBO) meeting will be held Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m., at the community building.
Lively Livestock 4-H Club
BENEDICT -- The next meeting of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club will be Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center.
York Garden Club
YORK -- The York Garden Club will meet on June 28, 2021 at Chances R at 2 p.m. for a short meeting and then drive to Naber’s Produce Farm for a tour.
York County Development Corporation
YORK -- The York County Development Corporation is inviting all York County service clubs, community groups, church groups and non-profit organizations to the second annual Adult Involvement Fair. This year, the event will take place during the Balloon Days weekend, on Saturday, July 17, from 9-11 a.m. Groups will be interspersed among the sidewalk sales. Interested groups should contact Derek before June 10 at ddauel@yorkdevcom.com or 402-362-3333, if they want to participate.