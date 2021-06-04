Club Notes

Fairmont Community Club

FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Community Cleanup Day will be Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. A large roll off dumpster will be available on Main Street. No chemicals, tires or paint. Please unload your own items as there will be limited volunteers on site. If you need curbside assistance call the village office. Volunteers will not enter any home/shelters and all pick ups must be at the curb. This is a one day even sponsored by the Fairmont Community Club, no Friday drop offs.

Benedict Village Board

BENEDICT -- The next Benedict Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.

Waco Cemetery District

WACO -- The Waco Cemetery District’s annual meeting will be held at the Waco Village office on Tuesday, June 8. The public is encouraged to attend.

Benedict Volunteer Fire Department

BENEDICT -- The next training session for the fire department will be Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.

