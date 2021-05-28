Club and meeting notes

Fairmont American Legion Post #21

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Post #21 will hold their Windsor Loin dinner this year on Monday, May 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local takeout orders will be delivered by calling 402-268-2811. Tickets are $12, children under 6 free. Quilts of Valor will be awarded at approximately 12:30 p.m. The dinner is open to the public and all are welcome.

Gresham American Legion

GRESHAM -- The Gresham American Legion will sponsor a Memorial Day service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery at 9 a.m., on May 31. Those who attend are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The Gresham Community Club will host a pancake feed following the service at the community center.

Gresham Village Board

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m., in the village office.

Fairmont Community Club