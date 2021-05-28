Club and meeting notes

Waco CBO
WACO -- The Waco CBO will have a Memorial Day breakfast on Monday, May 31, from 8-11 a.m. It will be held at the community building. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, muffins or a coffee cake is asked to bring their donation to the community building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are also needed for set-up, serving and clean-up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers may sign up by contact Carl Gordon at 402-719-6950.
Fairmont Senior Center
FAIRMONT -- The senior center will have a birthday dinner and games on Thursday, May 27.
Fairmont High School Alumni
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont High School alumni open house will be held at the middle school from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, May 29.
Gresham High School Alumni
GRESHAM -- The Gresham High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 29, at the Gresham Community Center with social hour at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from Wendy Wait or at York State Bank, Gresham Branch, by May 21.
Waco High School Alumni
WACO -- The Waco High School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, May 29 at the Chances R Beer Garden in York. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Please make reservations by sending a check for $21 payable to "Waco High Alumni Association" to Justine Wiemer, 813 Road U, Waco, NE 68460 by May 21.
Fairmont American Legion Post #21
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Post #21 will hold their Windsor Loin dinner this year on Monday, May 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local takeout orders will be delivered by calling 402-268-2811. Tickets are $12, children under 6 free. Quilts of Valor will be awarded at approximately 12:30 p.m. The dinner is open to the public and all are welcome.
Gresham American Legion
GRESHAM -- The Gresham American Legion will sponsor a Memorial Day service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery at 9 a.m., on May 31. Those who attend are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The Gresham Community Club will host a pancake feed following the service at the community center.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m., in the village office.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Community Cleanup Day will be Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. A large roll off dumpster will be available on Main Street. No chemicals, tires or paint. Please unload your own items as there will be limited volunteers on site. If you need curbside assistance call the village office. Volunteers will not enter any home/shelters and all pick ups must be at the curb. This is a one day even sponsored by the Fairmont Community Club, no Friday drop offs.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The next Benedict Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training session for the fire department will be Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.
York County Relay for Life
YORK -- The York County Relay for Life will be a mix of virtual and in-person events this year with all ceremonies being broadcast on Facebook Live this year. The event will be held on Saturday, June 12 starting at 5 p.m. A drive-through meal will be served and a drive-through luminarie event will be held.
Cross County Board of Education
STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Board of Education will be Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m., at the media center at the school.
CASA for York County
YORK -- CASA for York County will be hosting a “Homegrown Garden Tour” on Friday, June 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
York Garden Club
YORK -- The York Garden Club will meet on June 28, 2021 at Chances R at 2 p.m. for a short meeting and then drive to Naber’s Produce Farm for a tour.