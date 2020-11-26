Class project thanks healthcare workers

Colle said the project helped open his students’ eyes to the extent health care workers help their communities. “The healthcare workers, the ones on the front line, the ones who are putting in countless hours behind the scenes, from every doctor, nurse, receptionist, business worker, pharmacist, therapist; we want you to know that we ‘see you’ and we ‘thank you,’”

“It feels really nice to do this, and I’m really proud to be doing it. Especially this year, the healthcare workers have done a lot for us to keep us safe,” said fourth-grade student Camila Chavez. “

Beyond supporting health care workers, the project gives an even broader learning experience for the students. “This teaches them gratitude and learning how important their community is to them. We have expressed, especially this year, to be grateful for what we have, not for what we don't have,” Peterson said.

“Kids should understand that we need to rely on each other to make this community, and overall, this world, a special place to live,” Colle said. That understanding comes from discourse within the classroom, fourth-grade teacher Karee Kern said. “This has opened up great discussion about how we can do our part as community members to recognize the work these people have done and continue to do for us to keep our community thriving.”

Loosvelt said she and her fellow educators were inspired by the students’ enthusiasm. “Kids are such an important part of any community and always willing to help. It’s great for them to see that they can make a difference in the community of York.”

