Class of 2021 graduates with enthusiasm

YORK – The Class of 2021 at York and virtually everywhere else endured much at the end of their high school years in the midst of a global pandemic.

But it was smiles all around Sunday when graduation time finally arrived for this latest batch of Dukes to put high school behind and turn toward lives of their own choosing.

The sky outside the York City Auditorium made it clear rain was possible; however no such damper fell on the celebration witnessed by a large and lusty audience inside the remodeled facility.

The ceremony, just short of an hour’s length, began with prelude music by the YHS Concert Band under direction of Curtis Forsch while people arrived and found their seats.

When the instrumentalists broke into ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ the crowd rose as one to greet the procession of graduates.

The National Anthem was sung by senior members of the Chamber Singers.

Erin Case as vice president of the class drew the honor of welcoming those in attendance once all were seated again.

She was followed by Andrew Baldridge, student president, who delivered a keynote speech of reflection, insight and humor.