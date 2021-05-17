Class of 2021 graduates with enthusiasm

YORK – The Class of 2021 at York and virtually everywhere else endured much at the end of their high school years in the midst of a global pandemic.
But it was smiles all around Sunday when graduation time finally arrived for this latest batch of Dukes to put high school behind and turn toward lives of their own choosing.
The sky outside the York City Auditorium made it clear rain was possible; however no such damper fell on the celebration witnessed by a large and lusty audience inside the remodeled facility.
The ceremony, just short of an hour’s length, began with prelude music by the YHS Concert Band under direction of Curtis Forsch while people arrived and found their seats.
When the instrumentalists broke into ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ the crowd rose as one to greet the procession of graduates.
The National Anthem was sung by senior members of the Chamber Singers.
Erin Case as vice president of the class drew the honor of welcoming those in attendance once all were seated again.
She was followed by Andrew Baldridge, student president, who delivered a keynote speech of reflection, insight and humor.
Jessica Wagner directed the full roster of Chamber Singers for two vocal numbers after which Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew presented the class for graduation, each having met the academic requirements of their school.
Barb Skaden, president of the board of education, accepted the graduates en masse after which YHS principal Jason Heitz and Skaden presented diplomas one by one as names were announced and students marched across the stage.
Following the closing by class secretary/treasurer Jacob Howe the recessional began and the grads, their tassels duly turned, flowed from the arena by twos.
Soon the steps and sidewalks of the building were engulfed in a jam of grinning grads, well-wishers and wall-to-wall photo ops, then it was off to celebratory receptions all over town.