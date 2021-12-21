 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cornerstone Bank
Clare Bierbaum of Gresham graduates from University Honors Program at Nebraska
0 comments

Clare Bierbaum of Gresham graduates from University Honors Program at Nebraska

  • 0

LINCOLN -- Clare Bierbaum of Gresham is among 18 University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in December. Bierbaum will graduate from the College of Education and Human Sciences.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. These students join the 195 students who graduated from the Honors Program in May and August. It is the most honors graduates in a calendar year in the program's 34-year history.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gift returns expected to reach record highs this year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News