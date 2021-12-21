Clare Bierbaum of Gresham graduates from University Honors Program at Nebraska

LINCOLN -- Clare Bierbaum of Gresham is among 18 University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in December. Bierbaum will graduate from the College of Education and Human Sciences.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. These students join the 195 students who graduated from the Honors Program in May and August. It is the most honors graduates in a calendar year in the program's 34-year history.