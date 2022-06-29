Civil War Veteran William Fetters is remembered

As a statewide project, the Sons of the Union Veterans have been traveling throughout the state, finding the gravesites of those who have fought in war, and marking the gravesite with G.A.R. marker. The grave site of William Fetters, one of the last Union soldiers to be buried, was found in Polk County.

According to a presentation given by Charles Noyd, Polk County Historical Society president, Fetters was born in November of 1844 in Kosciusko County. On Aug. 2, 1862, Fetters enlisted in the Civil War in Warsaw and served with company B, 30th Indiana Volunteers until his discharge on June 30, 1865.

During Fetters’ time in service, he was wounded in the battle of Stone River and was held as a prisoner in Libby Prison for a little over three months. He eventually went back to his command after being part of a prisoner exchange. Noyd said Fetters saw action at Knoxville and Nashville as well.

A year after being discharged, Fetters married Sarah Sawyer in 1866, and the couple set out west on the wagon train from Indiana. Under the Homestead Act, Fetters and his wife were able to find a 160-acre piece of land west of Stromsburg. How the Fetters family found Stromsburg was a story in itself.

“They fought muck and mud all the way to the Mississippi River,” said Noyd. “After crossing the Mississippi, they had enough of the poor weather conditions. They broke down their wagons and loaded all of their belongings including their animals on a train for Council Bluffs, Iowa. After looking at land maps over in Omaha, they reassembled their wagons and headed for Polk County, Nebraska.”

When they settled in Stromsburg, all they saw was prairie with no trees, but Fetters always found a way to make something out of nothing. He built a one-room sod house with one door and two windows. His land soon turned into a family farm and on August 15, 1878, the land was officially his.

Noyd said Fetters put a lot of hard work into his farm. Fetters never gave up even during the ugliest times. Noyd said, “He lived through the Blizzard of 1873. Fetters would tell the story of the blizzard to newspapers in his later years. He said they brought the chickens and the one pig they owned into the sod house. He drove a stake in the dirt floor to tie the pig in the place so it couldn’t roam in the house.”

Fetters saw the world change before him. He saw improvements in farming practices and technology. He was a witness to some of first streets constructed in Stromsburg, and was one of the first to experience indoor plumbing and telephones. Fetters did it all and saw it all during his lifetime.

In 1903, Fetters sold his land and moved into the town of Stromsburg. He became an active member of the Grand Army of Republic, Post #59. He showed up to as many Memorial Day services as he could.

Fetters was a family man. He and his wife had three children, two girls and one boy. The son died at a young age and the Fetters continued to raise their two daughters.

The Fetters had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his great-grandchildren, Dr. Richard Larson from Florida, attended the ceremony on Saturday.

Larson said he was too young to remember specific conversations he had with his great-grandfather. Larson was adopted when he was three, and only saw Fetters when his parents were on vacation at Fetters’ home in Stromsburg.

Larson said, “I would wander around the house and slam the doors. Boy, that sure got on his nerves.”

Larson remembers how his grandfather would wake up every morning at the same time, ate his breakfast at same time, and ran to the grocery store at the same time every day.

“Every day he wanted his supper at 5:30 on the dot,” said Larson.

Larson said he never talked about the war with his grandfather, but his parents did. Even when he attended the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg with Fetters, not much was exchanged.

One thing Larson will never forget was his great-grandfather “shaped the family” by setting a good example.

The homesteader, farmer, family man and hero will forever be remembered by his family members, the past community members of Stromsburg, and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.