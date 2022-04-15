City's solar field up and running, shares passed to local entities

YORK – Last September, ground was broken for a new solar energy generation field on 17 acres of unused city-owned landfill property.

Now, the solar panels – a lot of them – are up and running. With the space being 17 acres, it took a healthy number of panels to fill the space.

This project had been in the works since 2019 when the Nebraska Public Power District (NRD) and the City of York began working together toward this end goal.

The contractor/developer of the project was GRNE.

This solar field generates enough electricity to serve the equivalent of approximately 300-400 homes – when the sun is shining.

Now that the solar field is generating energy, the city had an opportunity to designate its solar shares.

“We decided the best way to designate the shares would be to give them out among entities that the residents pay taxes to,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “We thought this would be the best way to use the shares. And this will provide a savings to our community partners, the school and the county.”

The council agreed to designate the city’s solar shares to the city, county, York Public Schools and the Holthus Field House (owned by York College, used by the community).

These shares will create a reduction in electricity costs for these entities.

“We just think this will be a way to make everyone a part of it,” Redfern said.

